Supreme Court Takes 'Wrecking Ball' to Separation of Church and State With Prayer Ruling

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Monday offered \u0022another example\u0022 of the court\u0026#039;s \u0022conservative supermajority continuing its politicized agenda,\u0022 said the head of one of the nation\u0026#039;s largest teachers unions as the decision overturned decades of precedent which prohibited educators from leading students in religious displays.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is disappointing that today\u0026#039;s decision erodes protections for public school students to learn and grow free of coercion.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, which concerned a coach who led prayers on the 50-yard line of a Washington state high school\u0026#039;s football field, the court\u0026#039;s right-wing majority ruled that the coach\u0026#039;s prayers were protected under the First Amendment and that school officials who asked him to stop were not acting in the interest of the nation\u0026#039;s bedrock laws separating church and state.\r\n\r\nThe three liberal justices dissented, saying \u0022the court now charts a different path\u0022 after decades of affirming that \u0022school officials leading prayer is constitutionally impermissible.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This decision does a disservice to schools and the young citizens they serve, as well as to our nation\u0026#039;s long-standing commitment to the separation of church and state,\u0022 Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in the minority opinion.\r\n\r\nThe decision comes just two decades after the court reaffirmed that prayer in schools violated the separation of church and state, ruling in Santa Fe Independent School District v. Department of Education in 2000.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today\u0026#039;s decision took a wrecking ball to the critical separation of church and state, and with it the legitimacy of the highest court in the land,\u0022 said Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.).\r\n\r\nObservers noted that the case was complicated by the fact that lawyers for Joe Kennedy, who coached football in Bremerton, Washington, claimed Kennedy prayed privately and silently despite the fact that a photo included in Sotomayor\u0026#039;s opinion showed the coach leading students in prayer.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLast year, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found that Kennedy\u0026#039;s lawyers had created \u0022a deceitful narrative\u0022 about the case, which the six right-wing justices accepted Monday.\r\n\r\nJudge Milan D. Smith, Jr. of the Ninth Circuit found that Kennedy \u0022prayed out loud in the middle of the football field... surrounded by players, members of the opposing team, parents, a local politician, and members of the news media with television cameras recording the event, all of whom had been advised of Kennedy\u0026#039;s intended actions through the local news and social media.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Kennedy\u0026#039;s team claimed the coach \u0022offered his prayers quietly while his students were otherwise occupied,\u0022 as the majority wrote in its opinion Monday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022One of the amazing things about the Coach Kennedy case, which has rendered the establishment clause\u0026#039;s separation of church and state basically moot, is that to accomplish this the majority embraced a version of the facts that\u0026#039;s demonstrably false,\u0022 said Guardian columnist Moira Donegan.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Bremerton school board asked Kennedy to stop involving students in his prayers in 2015, saying \u0022his stature as a leader and role model meant that students felt forced to participate, whatever their religion and whether they wanted to or not,\u0022 according to the New York Times.\r\n\r\nThe court, said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association (NEA) \u0022stretched the record to reach the wrong conclusion\u0022 in the case.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Constitution should protect public school students from being coerced into religious activity,\u0022 said Pringle. \u0022The court\u0026#039;s decision here does the opposite: it ignores the real-life pressure and coercion that students will feel when school officials\u0026nbsp;stage public religious observances in class or at school events.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe ACLU, which filed an amicus brief in support of the school district, said the high court\u0026#039;s ruling on Monday \u0022tramples the religious freedom of students who may not share the preferred faith of their coaches and teachers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The freedom to hold beliefs that differ from those with authority has been a founding principle of our country,\u0022 said Taylor Darling, senior staff attorney with the ACLU of Washington. \u0022It is disappointing that today\u0026#039;s decision erodes protections for public school students to learn and grow free of coercion.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe county where Kennedy coached \u0022is a religiously diverse community and students reported they felt coerced to pray,\u0022 added Darling. \u0022One player explained he participated against his own beliefs for the fear of losing playing time if he declined. This decision strains the separation of church and state—a bedrock principle of our democracy—and potentially harms our youth.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) noted that the Kennedy ruling represents the third time this term that the Supreme Court has \u0022deeply undermined constitutional law regarding church-state separation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As Jews in America, we know intimately that religion-state separation is essential to our ability to live and thrive,\u0022 said Jody Rabhan, chief policy officer for the NCJW.\r\n\r\n\u0022No student should have to choose between their religious freedom and being part of school activities. But today\u0026#039;s ruling in Kennedy v. Bremerton could force children enrolled in public schools to do just that,\u0022 said Rabhan. \u0022The Court is dismantling the wall between religion and state, and the impact on people—especially children who practice a minority religion or no religion—cannot be overstated.\u0022