Progressives Rebuke Dem Leadership as Clyburn Dismisses Death of Roe as 'Anticlimactic'

Progressives on Friday rebuked\u0026nbsp;Democratic Party leadership for showing a lack of urgency over the end of abortion rights in the country, a failure epitomized by U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn who dismissed the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s historic reversal of\u0026nbsp;Roe v. Wade\u0026nbsp;as an \u0022anticlimactic\u0022 development.\r\n\r\nEven abortion rights supporter took immediately to the streets in anger and protest,\u0026nbsp;the powerful South Carolina Democrat told\u0026nbsp;USA Today\u0026nbsp;reporter Dylan Wells that \u0022we all expected this\u0022 and said he was considering \u0022the extent to which we can move legislatively to respond to it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The gap between the Democratic leadership, and younger progressives on the question of \u0026#039;How Bad Is It?\u0026#039; is just enormous,\u0022 said MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nClyburn and other Democratic leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) have garnered outrage from abortion rights supporters in recent weeks over their support for Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), an anti-choice, anti-gun control lawmaker who beat progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros by less than 300 votes this week in a primary runoff.\r\n\r\nDemocrats in Congress have attempted twice this year to protect abortion rights by passing the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act (WHPA), but right-wing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) refused to back filibuster reform in order to pass the legislation.\r\n\r\nManchin said Friday that he was \u0022alarmed\u0022 by the ruling and that he would support legislation codifying Roe into federal law, but said nothing about changing his opposition to filibuster changes that would make passage of such a law in the Senate possible.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, anger erupted in response to the Senate Judiciary Committee announcing plans to hold a hearing in July \u0022to explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America\u0022—a proposal abortion rights defenders suggested was almost meaningless.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Nation columnist Jeet Heer contrasted the tone of the Democratic establishment\u0026#039;s response to that of progressives in Congress, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who offered guidance to her supporters on Instagram Thursday night, hours before the Supreme Court was set to release its latest rulings.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe \u0022big Democratic divide isn\u0026#039;t between left and right so much as \u0026#039;the most important thing is to fight\u0026#039; versus \u0026#039;most important thing is to preserve the system,\u0026#039;\u0022 said Heer.\r\n\r\nJournalist Josie Duffy Rice also contrasted Clyburn\u0026#039;s response with that of some figures on the right, who vowed on Friday to continue fighting to end all abortion in the U.S. after winning a victory conservatives have spent decades fighting for.\r\n\r\nFormer Vice President Mike Pence called for a nationwide abortion ban after the ruling was handed down, while Focus on the Family founder James Dobson warned his supporters, \u0022The battle is not over.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The right just won this battle and has more energy and urgency than most of the [Democrats in] Congress right now,\u0022 said Rice.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn an address Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden outlined some steps his administration will take to protect women who seek abortion care.\r\n\r\nBiden said his administration will defend people\u0026#039;s \u0022bedrock right\u0022 to travel to another state to get abortion care and \u0022will also protect a woman’s access to medications that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration\u0022 including contraceptive pills and pills used for medication abortions.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today, I\u0026#039;m directing the Department of Health and Human Services to take steps to ensure that these critical medications are available to the fullest extent possible and that politicians cannot interfere in the decisions that should be made between a woman and her doctor,\u0022 said the president.\r\n\r\nBeyond those steps, however, the president said he will take \u0022no executive action\u0022 to protect abortion rights and that Congress must pass legislation to do so.