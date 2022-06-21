Demanding Prosecution, Legal Experts Say This Is the 'Smoking Gun' to Nail Trump

As a key witness prepared to testify Tuesday before the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol, a growing number of U.S. legal experts argued that one of Donald Trump\u0026#039;s recorded phone calls offers ample grounds for the former president\u0026#039;s prosecution.\r\n\r\n\u0022The tape should provide a simple case for criminal prosecutors to bring against Trump after the hearings.\u0022\r\n\r\nWriting for MSNBC, Democracy 21 founder and president Fred Wertheimer and Brookings Institute senior fellow Norman Eisen assert that \u0022conclusive proof\u0022 of Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022illegal effort to steal the presidential election is hiding in plain sight.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is the tape of Trump\u0026#039;s Jan. 2, 2021, call urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to just \u0026#039;find 11,780 votes,\u0026#039;\u0022 the pair argue.\u0026nbsp;Raffensperger is set to testify before the bipartisan House panel Tuesday afternoon.\r\n\r\n\u0022Trump has so far enjoyed near-impunity. He has gotten away with abuse after abuse,\u0022 Wertheimer and Eisen continue. \u0022A case centered on the Georgia phone call, however, provides an antidote to that astonishing record.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The tape should provide a simple case for criminal prosecutors to bring against Trump after the hearings,\u0022 they contend. \u0022U.S. District Judge David Carter already has found that Trump and his co-conspirators likely committed federal crimes... Carter concluded that Trump and John Eastman, a key adviser, \u0026#039;launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history,\u0026#039; adding, \u0026#039;The illegality of the plan was obvious.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThey write:\r\n\r\n\r\nEven as the case continues to build in all these dimensions that Trump engaged in leading a criminal conspiracy to overturn the election, the hourlong tape-recorded January 2 phone call Trump made to Raffensperger stands out as a smoking gun. Trump has no legal defense for this action...\r\n\r\nWhen Trump asked Raffensperger to \u0026#039;find\u0026#039; a specified number of new votes, he was asking him to rig the result. He did this with no concern about the truth and in the face of an initial vote count and two recounts that had already taken place—with all three showing Biden the winner.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Trump pressed Raffensperger to change the count to a number that would give him Georgia\u0026#039;s 16 electoral votes,\u0022 Wertheimer and Eisen add, \u0022and did so with no legal basis and no facts to justify his claims.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Attorney General Merrick Garland has said the Justice Department will \u0026#039;follow the facts wherever they lead\u0026#039; in investigating the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election,\u0022 the pair note. \u0022If the facts establish that Trump\u0026#039;s smoking-gun phone call to Raffensperger violated both state and federal criminal statutes—as we believe it did—private citizen Trump should be treated like any other lawbreaker: indicted and prosecuted to the full extent of the law by both the Justice Department and the Fulton County district attorney.\u0022\r\n\r\nCiting last week\u0026#039;s testimony by former federal judge Michael Luttig—who called Trump and his allies a \u0022clear and present danger\u0022 to U.S. democracy, Laurence H. Tribe, Phillip Allen Lacovara, and Dennis Aftergut argue in a Los Angeles Times opinion piece that \u0022this historic phrase generates an extraordinary constitutional power of government to act—and a duty to do so.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Luttig\u0026#039;s verdict should be understood as a plea for Attorney General Merrick Garland to proceed toward charging Trump with federal crimes that the public record now amply establishes,\u0022 the trio writes. \u0022Only then will this nation be able to move forward from the ongoing insurrection.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Beyond the avalanche of documents and testimony pointing to Trump\u0026#039;s guilt and the principle that no one is above the law, there is an additional reason to indict Trump for his multi-faceted conspiracy in 2020 to override the vote,\u0022 the experts state. \u0022Upon a conviction for inciting insurrection, or being an accessory to insurrection, Trump would be subject to disqualification from acquiring federal office.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe jurists continue:\r\n\r\n\r\nThere is ample evidence that Trump\u0026#039;s objective was the insurrection\u0026#039;s success. Among that evidence was his three-hour delay in calling on the attackers to go home and his vengeful tweet demeaning Vice President Mike Pence after Trump knew that the savage invasion of the U.S. Capitol had begun. That was \u0022pouring gasoline on the fire,\u0022 testified former deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews.\r\n\r\nEven without a direct charge of insurrection, allegations of such insurrectionist activities in an indictment for conspiring to defraud the United States or to obstruct an official proceeding or for seditious conspiracy might suffice for 14th Amendment disqualification if Trump were convicted.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Holding Trump accountable—and disqualifying him from future office—would not be a partisan act, but one needed to preserve the republic,\u0022 Tribe, Lacovara, and Aftergut stress.\r\n\r\n\u0022Holding Trump accountable—and disqualifying him from future office—would not be a partisan act, but one needed to preserve the republic.\u0022\r\n\r\nWarning that Trump has floated the possibility of pardoning all January 6th insurrectionists if he is reelected president, the authors argue that \u0022deterrence of future violence depends on judicially imposed sanctions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Trump would remove them, signaling that violent extremism in defense of Trump is no vice,\u0022 they write. \u0022If he returns to the White House, he will install his people in the Justice Department and turn the machinery of prosecution against his enemies and toward protecting his friends and his schemes.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe scholars part with an ominous warning: \u0022And should Trump get an encore, look to pre-World War II Germany for a mirror. A failed coup in 1923 taught Hitler a better route to dictatorship nine years later. Those who repeat history are doomed to learn it. The hard way.\u0022