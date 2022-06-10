'Unknown Territory': Antarctic Glaciers Melting at Rate Unprecedented in 5,500 Years: Study

The human-caused climate crisis is pushing crucial glaciers in Antarctica to lose ice at a rate not seen in more than 5,000 years, according to a new study published Thursday.\r\n\r\nResearchers at the University of Maine, the British Antarctic Survey, and Imperial College London found that the Pine Island and Thwaites glaciers on the West Antarctic Ice Sheet could cause global sea level rise of up to 3.4 meters, or over 11 feet, in the next several centuries due to their accelerated rate of ice loss.\r\n\r\n\u0022That the present-day rate of glacier retreat that has doubled over the past 30 years is, indeed, unprecedented.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe glaciers—one of which, the Thwaites, has been called the \u0022doomsday glacier\u0022 by climate scientists because of its potential to raise sea levels—are positioned in a way that allows increasingly warm ocean water to flow beneath them and erode the ice sheet from the base, causing \u0022runaway ice loss,\u0022 the University of Maine team said in a statement.\r\n\r\nThe researchers examined penguin bones and seashells on ancient Antarctic beaches in order to analyze changes in local sea levels since the mid-Holocene period, 5,500 years ago.\r\n\r\nSea levels were higher and glaciers were smaller during the mid-Holocene, as the climate of the planet was warmer than it is today.\r\n\r\nSince then, according to the study published in Nature Geoscience, relative sea levels have fallen steadily and the Thwaites and Pine Island glaciers have stayed relatively stable—until recent decades.\r\n\r\nIce loss was likely accelerated just prior to the mid-Holocene, and since then, the rate of relative decrease in sea levels over the past 5,500 years was almost five times smaller than it is in present day, due to \u0022recent rapid ice mass loss,\u0022 according to the scientists.\r\n\r\n\u0022That the present-day rate of glacier retreat that has doubled over the past 30 years is, indeed, unprecedented,\u0022 wrote Caroline Brogan, a science reporter at Imperial College.\r\n\r\nWith the Thwaites spanning an area of more than 74,000 square miles and the Pine Island glacier spanning more than 62,600 square miles, the rapid ice loss of the two glaciers could cause major rises in sea levels around the globe.\r\n\r\nDylan Rood of Imperial College\u0026#039;s Department of Earth Science and Engineering, a co-author of the study, likened the two glaciers to arteries that have burst.\r\n\r\n\u0022These currently elevated rates of ice melting may signal that those vital arteries from the heart of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet have been ruptured, leading to accelerating flow into the ocean that is potentially disastrous for future global sea level in a warming world,\u0022 said Rood. \u0022Is it too late to stop the bleeding?\u0022\r\n\r\nThe study follows increasingly urgent calls from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the International Energy Agency, and climate scientists around the world for an end to fossil fuel extraction, which is needed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and limit the average global temperature from rising more than 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.\r\n\r\nScientists have warned that the accelerated melting of the Thwaites glacier is likely irreversible.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re going into unknown territory,\u0022 Scott Braddock, a researcher at University of Maine, told Science News. \u0022We don\u0026#039;t have an analog to compare what\u0026#039;s going on today with what happened in the past.\u0022