Nation 'On the Precipice... of Fascism,' Warns Ocasio-Cortez

Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned Thursday night that the U.S. stands \u0022on the precipice... of fascism\u0022 and that an attack on the Capitol like the one that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021 could happen again.\r\n\r\nOcasio-Cortez\u0026#039;s (D-N.Y.) comments in an Instagram Live video followed the first prime-time hearing held by the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.\r\n\r\nThe first installment of the public hearing, she said, revealed \u0022new information, shocking information\u0022 including that \u0022Republican members of Congress were seeking pardons before the insurrection knowing what they were about to do.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is such a concerted ring-wing operation to try to convince everybody that [the Jan. 6 riot and attack] didn\u0026#039;t happen, that it wasn\u0026#039;t a big deal,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez said. But, she stressed, \u0022This was an attempted coup of the United States of America.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022When former President [Donald] Trump\u0026#039;s own people told him \u0026#039;No,\u0026#039; he was going to fire every single person down the chain until he found even a coffee fetcher,\u0022 she said, \u0022to overturn democracy.\u0022 All this, said the congresswoman, \u0022so that he could retain power.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Those attacks killed people, traumatized people,\u0022 the congresswoman said. And although Trump \u0022promised his own people that he would pardon them... now they\u0026#039;re going to prison,\u0022 she said, adding that the former president \u0022only cares about himself.\u0022\r\n\r\nOcasio-Cortez also singled out Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who on the day of the attack was tweeting the Speaker of the House\u0026#039;s location knowing that the Trump-backed mob was looking for the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) \u0022in that moment.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe focus right now, said Ocasio-Cortez, should be \u0022on the bigger picture, which is that legally, structurally, institutionally very little has changed. Virtually nothing has changed\u0022 the behavior that lead to the Capitol attack.\r\n\r\nDirecting criticism at Republicans, she said that \u0022not only did they vote to protect it, they encouraged it... So, we are on the precipice, legally, of fascism.\u0022 She added that \u0022no law was ever passed to prevent this from happening again.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I dislike the \u0026#039;lesser of two evils politics,\u0026#039;\u0022 said the Democratic congresswoman, but \u0022this is not about two different political opinions\u0022 but \u0022about if we\u0026#039;re going to have a democracy or not.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nRepublicans, she said, \u0022are pretending that this never happened and if anything...the Republican Party has only grown more supportive and defending of what happened on that day with time\u0022 and \u0022only committed hard to the lie\u0022 of an election Trump supporters falsely portray as stolen.\r\n\r\nShe noted that the Jan. 6 mob was \u0022trying to kill people\u0022 and that \u0022some people did die.\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez also rebuked the 21 House Republicans who voted against giving the officers who defended the Capitol the Congressional Gold Medal.\r\n\r\nRejecting the notion the mob storming the Capitol was composed of \u0022poor, white, working class people,\u0022 she said that they \u0022had resources and they were targeting the vice president of the United States and the speaker of the House as well as everybody who was in that chamber as well as everybody on that campus.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe GOP, she added, has \u0022been committed to covering it up every day since.\u0022