Putin Threatens Further Escalation If West Arms Ukraine With Long-Range Missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday threatened to further escalate the war in Ukraine in light of Western countries\u0026#039; continued military assistance to the former Soviet state, warning the U.S. and other countries against providing long-range rocket systems capable of hitting targets in Russia.\r\n\r\nA shipment of such weapons would prompt Russian forces to target \u0022objects that we haven\u0026#039;t yet struck,\u0022 said Putin in a televised interview.\r\n\r\nThe Russian president made the comments as at least five airstrikes hit Kyiv early Sunday morning, following weeks of relative calm in the capital, and fighting continued in the eastern Donbas region.\r\n\r\nUkraine denied claims by Russia that it had destroyed tanks sent by Western countries, with the country\u0026#039;s railroad chief saying the Russians had attacked grain wagons—further threatening food supplies for the rest of the world.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLast week, the U.S. announced it had approved s $700 million security assistance package for Ukraine, including four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems capable of striking Russian targets that are 50 miles away.\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported on Tuesday, peace groups including CodePink, which has consistently advocated for the U.S. to lead efforts to negotiate a peaceful settlement between Russia and Ukraine, warned that the decision to arm the Ukrainians with a more advanced missile system added \u0022fuel to the fire deliberately.\u0022\r\n\r\nPutin on Sunday asserted the delivery of increasingly advanced Western weapons \u0022has only one goal: To drag out the armed conflict as much as possible.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnalysts and peace advocates say the conflict, now past its 100th day, has already effectively devolved into a proxy war between NATO and Moscow with no end in sight.\r\n\r\nThe Biden administration said last week that it had provided the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Ukraine after getting assurances that the country would not use the weapons to attack inside Russia, but Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink, said the shipment represented \u0022the slippery slope leading to a direct U.S. confrontation with Russia.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Energoatom, Ukraine\u0026#039;s state-run agency that operates its four nuclear power stations, warned that a Russian cruise missile \u0022flew critically low\u0022 over the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk on Sunday morning.\r\n\r\nRussian forces \u0022still do not understand that even the smallest fragment of a missile that can hit a working power unit can cause a nuclear catastrophe and radiation leak,\u0022 the agency said.\r\n\r\nCNN reported Saturday that the U.S. and other Western allies have met regularly in recent weeks to discuss ending the war through a negotiated settlement, with officials discussing one proposal for Ukraine to commit to staying out of NATO in exchange for security guarantees and to hold negotiations with Russia regarding the future of the Donbas region and Crimea.\r\n\r\nUkraine is focused on winning a decisive victory in the eastern and southern regions and is unlikely to support any deal \u0022that cedes territory,\u0022 one official told CNN.\r\n\r\nNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that while \u0022almost all wars end at some stage at the negotiating table,\u0022 officials \u0022have to be prepared for the long haul... because what we see is that this war has now become a war of attrition.\u0022