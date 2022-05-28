World Leaders Must Commit to End Covid-19 Patents: Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus

Social entrepreneur and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus on Saturday called for a comprehensive waiver of intellectual property rules for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, declaring that \u0022freeing\u0022 the technology \u0022from profit and patent is the key\u0022 to a global health system that puts human lives above corporate profit.\r\n\r\nIn an op-ed published Saturday in Stat news, Yunus—who\u0026#039;s previously joined with other Nobel laureates in pushing for an end to intellectual property barriers—pointed to the global inequality in access to vaccines.\r\n\r\n\u0022The brutally unequal global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments is a consequence of an ever-increasing concentration of wealth and focus on profit maximization.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe referenced Oxfam\u0026#039;s estimate that it could take an additional two and a half years for the poorest countries to meet the World Health Organization\u0026#039;s target of vaccinating 70% of the world\u0026#039;s population.\r\n\r\n\u0022Denied vaccines for more than a year,\u0022 lower-income countries are now seeing the arrival of doses, he wrote, yet those countries will not be the ones deciding on which company\u0026#039;s products arrive nor on what timeline, thus complicating vaccination campaigns. A similar phenomenon, he added, is now happening with antiviral pills, which are being hoarded by wealthy nations.\r\n\r\n\u0022Wealth is power,\u0022 wrote Yunus. \u0022And the brutally unequal global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments is a consequence of an ever-increasing concentration of wealth and focus on profit maximization.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe pharmaceutical industry, he asserted, is on a quest for \u0022ever-greater profits\u0022 and thus supplies vaccines to the highest bidder.\r\n\r\nYunus went on to accuse \u0022the wealthy nations, the G10, the continuous beneficiaries of the wealth-concentrating economic machine\u0022 of gaining from the current framework at the expense of the rest of the world. But these same wealthy nations, he said, \u0022have the resources to narrow the great vaccine gap, if they want to.\u0022\r\n\r\nA key step in ensuring equitable access to vaccines, according to Yunus, is the establishment of pharmaceutical companies focused on solving social problems rather than making profits, ones that could distribute the doses at cost. And that means \u0022removing barriers like intellectual property rules.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThat needs to happen this month, he said, with world leaders taking a step they\u0026#039;ve so far refused to do in the pandemic—backing a comprehensive waiver of parts of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement. He pointed out that the E.U. and U.K. have thus far blocked such an effort. He also called out the U.S. for backing a waiver solely on vaccines.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is still time for world leaders to say never again,\u0022 he wrote, \u0022and to commit to a fairer system of global health that prioritizes human life over the profits of a handful of pharmaceutical companies.\u0022