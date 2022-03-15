Sign up for our newsletter.

A coalition of healthcare advocacy organizations gathered outside Pfizer Worldwide Headquarters in Manhattan on March 11, 2020. (Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A coalition of healthcare advocacy organizations gathered outside Pfizer's worldwide headquarters in Manhattan on March 11, 2020. (Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'Appalling': Deal on IP Waiver Reportedly Limited to Covid Vaccines

Justice campaigners are urging World Trade Organization members to reach an agreement that also boosts access to tests and treatments.

Jessica Corbett

While welcoming a possible "major breakthrough" in talks to temporarily waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, global justice campaigners on Tuesday also expressed frustration with reporting that the deal does not extend to tests and treatments for the deadly virus.

"The progress made has only come because developing country governments stood firm and because so many ordinary people campaigned."

"This is big news," tweeted Alex Betsos, co-host of the Drug Futurisms Podcast, pointing to Politico's exclusive report on the development. "Less than ideal, but still could be invaluable to getting closer to vaccine equity."

Ashleigh Furlong's article on the pending agreement is behind a paywall but the Politico healthcare journalist detailed the key takeaways in a series of tweets.

The potential deal at the World Trade Organization (WTO) comes after India and South Africa first proposed a waiver in October 2020. Since then, member states have been locked in debates about waiving parts of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement during the pandemic, with rich nations and Big Pharma opposing action that public health experts and advocates argue is necessary to stem what they call "vaccine apartheid."

The waiver "would cover Covid-19 vaccines and after six months this would be reconsidered to potentially cover tests and therapeutics," according to Furlong. It would be limited to developing countries "that exported less than 10% of world exports of Covid-19 vaccine doses in 2021."

James Love, director of Knowledge Ecology International, told Furlong that it is "appalling" that the waiver would be limited to vaccines.

Love—who advises United Nations agencies, governments, and public health NGOs—pointed out that countries can allow the nonvoluntary use of patents "even without prior negotiation with patent owners in cases of emergency or a pandemic."

The expert also criticized that the deal would protect "American and European vaccine manufacturers from competition from developing country suppliers."

Responding to Furlong's report on Twitter, Nick Dearden, director of the U.K.-based group Global Justice Now, said that while the "important" deal is "much less than we demanded," it is also "politically very significant."

"It doesn't include treatments (yet), it's ludicrously late, it excludes countries (though if India isn't excluded that's significant!)," Dearden noted. "Priority for now—we cannot wait six months to decide on treatments, they should be included now."

"On the positive side, we could be close to a global agreement that IP rules on lifesaving medicines should not be sacrosanct in a pandemic," he added. "Big Pharma will not be at all happy. Especially because it makes it harder to justify these rules at any time."

Noting the exclusion of therapeutics and tests, Joshua McEvoy, a Ph.D. candidate at Queen's University in Canada, said the agreement "is better than nothing but nothing should NOT be the benchmark."

"How many died or now live with long Covid because countries, including Canada, chose to protect profits instead?" McEvoy asked.

"The greed and sloth are just staggering. How many people needlessly died as a result?"

Lee Jones, a professor of political economy and international relations at Queen Mary, University of London, declared that it is "staggering that it has taken this long for the major capitalist states to agree [to] a waiver on intellectual property to enable Covid-19 vaccine distribution."

"The greed and sloth are just staggering," he added. "How many people needlessly died as a result?"

Shailly Gupta, communications adviser for the Access Campaign at Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)—or Doctors Without Borders—also highlighted that the deal only applies to vaccines.

"Not good at all," said Gupta. "What about therapeutics that are or will be needed for those who will continue to fall sick due to Covid-19 in low- and middle-income countries?"

News of the agreement comes as some regions around the world are battling rising cases as they ease restrictions.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

Ukrainian refugees

UN Warns Women and Girls in Ukraine Are Paying 'Highest Price' for War

"We see with every passing day the damage done to the lives, hopes, and futures of Ukrainian women and girls," said one U.N. official.

Julia Conley ·

A coalition of healthcare advocacy organizations gathered outside Pfizer Worldwide Headquarters in Manhattan on March 11, 2020. (Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'Appalling': Deal on IP Waiver Reportedly Limited to Covid Vaccines

Justice campaigners are urging World Trade Organization members to reach an agreement that also boosts access to tests and treatments.

Jessica Corbett ·

Peace activists gathered outside the Internal Revenue Service offices in Manhattan on April 15, 2021 to protest against spending federal tax dollars on the Pentagon and U.S. wars.

War in Ukraine a Windfall for Weapons Industry

Military contractors "will benefit, and in the short term we could be talking about tens of billions of dollars, which is no small thing, even for these big companies," said one analyst.

Kenny Stancil ·

Steven Donziger

100+ Groups Urge Biden to Pardon Human Rights Lawyer Steven Donziger

In a letter, the groups call Donziger's prosecution "one more example of how far powerful interests are willing to go in their quest to silence those standing up for justice and exposing their wrongdoing."

Brett Wilkins ·

Joe-Biden-2600x1361

Biden Will Head to Brussels for Talks With EU Leaders Over Ukraine War

The U.S. president will discuss "transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict."

Common Dreams staff ·

