'Appalling': Deal on IP Waiver Reportedly Limited to Covid Vaccines

While welcoming a possible \u0022major breakthrough\u0022 in talks to temporarily waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, global justice campaigners on Tuesday also expressed frustration with reporting that the deal does not extend to tests and treatments for the deadly virus.\r\n\r\n\u0022The progress made has only come because developing country governments stood firm and because so many ordinary people campaigned.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is big news,\u0022 tweeted Alex Betsos, co-host of the Drug Futurisms Podcast, pointing to Politico\u0026#039;s exclusive report on the development. \u0022Less than ideal, but still could be invaluable to getting closer to vaccine equity.\u0022\r\n\r\nAshleigh Furlong\u0026#039;s article on the pending agreement is behind a paywall but the Politico healthcare journalist detailed the key takeaways in a series of tweets.\r\n\r\nThe potential deal at the World Trade Organization (WTO) comes after India and South Africa first proposed a waiver in October 2020. Since then, member states have been locked in debates about waiving parts of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement during the pandemic, with rich nations and Big Pharma opposing action that public health experts and advocates argue is necessary to stem what they call \u0022vaccine apartheid.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;The waiver \u0022would cover Covid-19 vaccines and after six months this would be reconsidered to potentially cover tests and therapeutics,\u0022 according to Furlong. It would be limited to developing countries \u0022that exported less than 10% of world exports of Covid-19 vaccine doses in 2021.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJames Love, director of Knowledge Ecology International, told Furlong that it is \u0022appalling\u0022 that the waiver would be limited to vaccines.\r\n\r\nLove—who advises United Nations agencies, governments, and public health NGOs—pointed out that countries can allow the nonvoluntary use of patents \u0022even without prior negotiation with patent owners in cases of emergency or a pandemic.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe expert also criticized that the deal would protect \u0022American and European vaccine manufacturers from competition from developing country suppliers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nResponding to Furlong\u0026#039;s report on Twitter, Nick Dearden, director of the U.K.-based group Global Justice Now, said that while the \u0022important\u0022 deal is \u0022much less than we demanded,\u0022 it is also \u0022politically very significant.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It doesn\u0026#039;t include treatments (yet), it\u0026#039;s ludicrously late, it excludes countries (though if India isn\u0026#039;t excluded that\u0026#039;s significant!),\u0022 Dearden noted. \u0022Priority for now—we cannot wait six months to decide on treatments, they should be included now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022On the positive side, we could be close to a global agreement that IP rules on lifesaving medicines should not be sacrosanct in a pandemic,\u0022 he added. \u0022Big Pharma will not be at all happy. Especially because it makes it harder to justify these rules at any time.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNoting the exclusion of therapeutics and tests,\u0026nbsp;Joshua McEvoy, a Ph.D. candidate at Queen\u0026#039;s University in Canada, said the agreement \u0022is better than nothing but nothing should NOT be the benchmark.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022How many died or now live with long Covid because countries, including Canada, chose to protect profits instead?\u0022 McEvoy asked.\r\n\r\n\u0022The greed and sloth are just staggering. How many people needlessly died as a result?\u0022\r\n\r\nLee Jones, a professor of political economy and international relations at Queen Mary, University of London, declared that it is \u0022staggering that it has taken this long for the major capitalist states to agree [to] a waiver on intellectual property to enable Covid-19 vaccine distribution.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The greed and sloth are just staggering,\u0022 he added. \u0022How many people needlessly died as a result?\u0022\r\n\r\nShailly Gupta, communications adviser for the Access Campaign at Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)—or Doctors Without Borders—also highlighted that the deal only applies to vaccines.\r\n\r\n\u0022Not good at all,\u0022 said Gupta. \u0022What about therapeutics that are or will be needed for those who will continue to fall sick due to Covid-19 in low- and middle-income countries?\u0022\r\n\r\nNews of the agreement comes as some regions around the world are battling rising cases as they ease restrictions.