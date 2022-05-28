'Grotesque': Disgust as Trump Reads Names of Uvalde Victims at NRA Convention

Former President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday doubled down on a pro-gun response to gun violence as they addressed the National Rifle Association\u0026#039;s conference in Houston—a gathering that opened just three days after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 elementary school students and two teachers dead.\r\n\r\nAmong the elements of Trump\u0026#039;s apparently poorly attended speech that drew criticism on social media was his reading of the Uvalde victims\u0026#039; names, each of which was followed by a bell sound, and a brief dance-like movement right after he concluded his remarks.\r\n\r\n\u0022What is wrong with these people?\u0022 asked one observer. Another called it \u0022a grotesque caricature of sympathy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRejecting the idea that Congress should take up legislation to address easy access to guns, the former Republican president said instead it was necessary to \u0022harden our schools\u0022 and proposed a militarized security system in which all educational buildings \u0022have a single point of entry,\u0022 armed officers, armed teachers, metal detectors, and classroom doors that lock from the inside.\r\n\r\nBut in Uvalde, as The Associated Press noted, a locked classroom door \u0022kept victims in and police out.\u0022\r\n\r\nTrump also vowed to \u0022crack down on violent crime like never before\u0022 should he win the presidency for a second time.\r\n\r\nHis remarks came after a similarly falsehood-pushing speech from Cruz, one of the Republicans who\u0026#039;s faced heightened criticism over his campaign cash from the gun lobby and his opposition to gun control legislation.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Trump later echoed, the Texas Republican said that \u0022the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun\u0022—a theory that, as MSNBC host Chris Hayes put it Friday, \u0022utterly failed\u0022 in Uvalde and reveals \u0022the bankruptcy of the arms race theory of violence prevention.\u0022\r\n\r\nGun control advocate David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, also took issue with the popular right-wing refrain of \u0022armed good guys\u0022 stopping \u0022armed bad guys.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But they didn\u0026#039;t [in Uvalde] and they didn\u0026#039;t in Parkland,\u0022 Hogg tweeted Friday. \u0022Stop endangering ... the lives of our students, teachers, and first responders.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022First responders,\u0022 he said, \u0022should be our last resort not our first to stopping a shooting.\u0022