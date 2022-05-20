Warning Bourdeaux Supports Cuts, Social Security Defenders Back McBath in Georgia Primary

Defenders of Social Security and Medicare are rallying behind Rep. Lucy McBath as she takes on fellow Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in Georgia\u0026#039;s 7th Congressional District, a primary contest spurred by the state GOP\u0026#039;s aggressive—and, according to rights groups, illegal—redistricting scheme.\r\n\r\nAfter her district was redrawn by the state GOP to heavily favor Republicans, McBath opted to run against Bourdeaux in the 7th District in the May 24 Democratic primary instead of staying in the 6th District and facing likely defeat.\r\n\r\n\u0022When Carolyn Bourdeaux said in an interview that she has \u0026#039;exactly the same plan as Lucy McBath,\u0026#039; she isn\u0026#039;t telling you the truth.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the two Democratic incumbents have been characterized as similar in their policy positions, the Social Security Works PAC—which endorsed McBath last week—challenges that narrative, pointing specifically to Bourdeaux\u0026#039;s support for bipartisan legislation that could result in cuts to Social Security and Medicare.\r\n\r\nThe Social Security Works PAC noted in a statement that after flipping a Georgia House seat from red to blue in 2020, Bourdeaux \u0022became one of a tiny handful of Democrats, along with [Sens.] Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, to co-sponsor a bill called the TRUST Act.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe legislation is the brainchild of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.), who during his 2012 presidential run proposed raising the Social Security retirement age and privatizing Medicare.\r\n\r\nIf passed, Romney\u0026#039;s bill would require the Treasury Department to produce a report on the federal government\u0026#039;s \u0022endangered\u0022 trust funds and institute a mandate for Congress to craft legislation that \u0022restores\u0022 them—vague language that advocates say opens the door to cuts.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a Republican concoction designed to create yet another \u0026#039;bipartisan commission\u0026#039; to go behind closed doors and figure out how to cut Social Security and Medicare,\u0022 said Jon Bauman, president of the Social Security Works PAC.\r\n\r\nThe organization also said that when it sent Bourdeaux a questionnaire about her views during her 2020 congressional run, she expressed support for means-testing Social Security and \u0022pejoratively referred to the programs as \u0026#039;entitlements.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022When Carolyn Bourdeaux said in an interview that she has \u0026#039;exactly the same plan as Lucy McBath,\u0026#039; she isn\u0026#039;t telling you the truth,\u0022 Bauman said. \u0022Lucy McBath is not a co-sponsor of the TRUST Act. Neither are the vast majority of House Democrats. Carolyn Bourdeaux is way out of the Democratic mainstream.\u0022\r\n\r\nMcBath, by contrast, is \u0022a proven leader who will fight to protect and expand Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, while also working to lower the outrageous cost of prescription drugs,\u0022 Bauman argued.\r\n\r\n\u0022We can always count on her to stand up to congressional Republicans, who are relentless in their attacks on the earned benefits our nation\u0026#039;s seniors have worked hard for and rely on,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProgressives backing McBath have also called attention to Bourdeaux\u0026#039;s alignment with a group of right-wing Democrats that threatened to tank an early framework of the Build Back Better package, which has since died in the U.S. Senate thanks in large part to Manchin\u0026#039;s obstruction.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our country can\u0026#039;t afford to have lawmakers like Henry Cuellar and Carolyn Bourdeaux making decisions anymore.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast August, Bourdeaux and eight other House Democrats—including Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), who is on the verge of losing his seat—penned a Washington Post op-ed demanding that their party\u0026#039;s leadership advance a deeply flawed bipartisan infrastructure bill before moving ahead with Build Back Better, which the nine lawmakers would not commit to supporting despite its substantial proposed investments in climate action, healthcare, and other Democratic priorities.\r\n\r\nThe House Democratic leadership ultimately adopted the right-wing group\u0026#039;s suggested approach with the eventual backing of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which had previously warned that approving the bipartisan infrastructure bill first would free conservative Democrats to kill the Build Back Better package—and that\u0026#039;s precisely what happened.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our country can\u0026#039;t afford to have lawmakers like Henry Cuellar and Carolyn Bourdeaux making decisions anymore,\u0022 Erica Payne, president and founder of the Patriotic Millionaires, said in a statement earlier this year.\r\n\r\nPatriotic Millionaires, which supports higher taxes on the rich, included Bourdeaux on a list of 15 incumbent Democrats labeled \u0022The Problem.\u0022 In January, the progressive group endorsed primary challenges against the 15 lawmakers and vowed to provide financial support to their opponents.\r\n\r\n\u0022Their outright sabotage of President Biden\u0026#039;s Build Back Better Agenda, likely done on behalf of their donors, left us with no choice—it\u0026#039;s time to draw a line in the sand,\u0022 Payne said. \u0022It\u0026#039;s time for the American people to expect better from Democrats, and for the party to hold its elected officials to a higher standard.\u0022