Ocasio-Cortez: Maloney Should Quit DCCC Post If He Runs Against Mondaire Jones

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday that Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney\u0026nbsp;should resign as leader of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee—a re-election apparatus designed to protect party incumbents in the House—if he follows through with his plan to take on Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York\u0026#039;s newly redrawn 17th Congressional District.\r\n\r\n\u0022I don\u0026#039;t think he should be DCCC chair if he\u0026#039;s going to challenge another member,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told Punchbowl News. \u0022It\u0026#039;s completely inappropriate.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Given the resources he has at his helm, it creates a conflict of interest,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez told Politico, referring to the fact that Maloney could possibly tap into the DCCC\u0026#039;s massive arsenal to give himself an edge.\r\n\r\nMaloney, whose current jurisdiction is New York\u0026#039;s 18th Congressional District, announced\u0026nbsp;earlier this week that he intends to run against Jones in the neighboring 17th District, setting off a firestorm of progressive criticism.\r\n\r\nAccording to a draft redistricting map, which won\u0026#039;t be finalized until Friday,\u0026nbsp;Jones represents three-quarters of the new 17th District\u0026#039;s constituents, while Maloney represents just one-quarter. Nevertheless, the DCCC chair is still threatening to launch a primary challenge against a progressive incumbent rather than seeking re-election in the 18th District, where the vast majority of his supporters reside.\r\n\r\nCalling Maloney\u0026#039;s potential move \u0022terrible\u0022 and \u0022hypocritical,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez said that it\u0026#039;s \u0022particularly shameful\u0022 that the leader of the DCCC \u0022cannot seem to take his redistricting on the chin.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs progressives have argued over the course of the week, Maloney\u0026#039;s actions might compel Jones to challenge fellow first-term Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the 16th District, which would cause House progressives to lose a key member.\r\n\r\nRegarding Maloney\u0026#039;s decision to not run in the 18th District, Ocasio-Cortez said\u0026nbsp;that \u0022it absolutely further imperils our majority by him vacating that seat, leaving it open and also really intruding on the district of a wonderful member.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the progressive lawmaker vowed to demand Maloney\u0026#039;s resignation from his campaign leadership post if he runs against Jones, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reiterated that she thinks Maloney is a \u0022great chairman\u0022 of the DCCC.\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m not getting involved in the politics of New York and redistricting,\u0022 Pelosi added, even as commentators warn that Maloney\u0026#039;s actions could cost Democrats a seat in the House.