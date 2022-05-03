'Grotesque': BP Enjoys Largest Profits in Decade as Boris Johnson Rejects Windfall Tax

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson\u0026#039;s conservative government came under fire Tuesday for its refusal to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas giants after BP posted its highest quarterly earnings in more than a decade.\r\n\r\nThe London-headquartered energy company announced an underlying replacement cost profit of $6.2 billion for the first three months of 2022, well above the $2.6 billion it posted the same period last year and beating the $4.5 billion expected by market analysts.\r\n\r\nBP attributed the profit to \u0022exceptional oil and gas trading, higher oil realizations, and a stronger refining result,\u0022 and announced plans to buy back an additional $2.5 billion in shares.\r\n\r\nThe company also said it wrote its $25 billion stake in Russia to zero. The Guardian reported last week:\r\n\r\n\r\nLooked at one way, that’s a lot of money. Looked at another, it’s practically chicken feed for a company that absorbed £50bn of costs from its 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and lived to tell the tale. Moreover, the loss might have been more painful if it weren\u0026#039;t for the fact that oil companies have been making out like bandits due to sky-high oil and gas prices.\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak suggested last week that a windfall tax on energy companies could happen if the firms \u0022are not going to make... investments in our country and energy security,\u0022 business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng made clear that he\u0026#039;s \u0022never been a supporter of windfall taxes,\u0022 declaring, \u0022I think it discourages investment.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an interview following BP\u0026#039;s posting, the prime minister doubled down on that assertion.\r\n\r\n\u0022Good Morning Britain\u0022 host Susanna Reid pressed Johnson about his refusal to support a windfall tax on energy companies to help U.K. households facing soaring prices for food, petrol, and other necessities.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022If you put a windfall tax on the energy companies,\u0022 the prime minister claimed, \u0022what that means is that you discourage them from making the investments that we want to see that will, in the end, keep energy prices lower for everybody.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut Ed Miliband, the opposition Labour Party\u0026#039;s climate secretary and an MP for Doncaster North, took issue with Johnson\u0026#039;s assertion.\r\n\r\nThe \u0022government claims that the massive profits windfall is going to investment,\u0022 Miliband tweeted. \u0022BP tells us in black and white that\u0026#039;s wrong—they say 60% is going to share buybacks.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Refusing a windfall tax is a political choice which shows the Tories aren\u0026#039;t on the side of the British people,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nGreen MP for Brighton Pavilion Caroline Lucas similarly criticized Johnson\u0026#039;s rejection of a windfall tax.\r\n\r\n\u0022Soaring gas prices mean BP profits of $6.2bn in first three months of 2022, while millions struggle to make ends meet,\u0022 she tweeted.\r\n\r\nLucas added that the government\u0026#039;s \u0022refusal to levy a windfall tax on obscene profits and support those with huge energy bills shows whose side they\u0026#039;re on—it\u0026#039;s grotesque.\u0022\r\n\r\nCriticism also flew in from climate campaigners including Friends of the Earth.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s astonishing,\u0022 said FOE energy campaigner Sana Yusuf, \u0022that companies like BP are allowed to rake in huge profits while people up and down the country are struggling with soaring energy bills.\u0022\r\n\r\nShe also urged Sunak introduce a windfall tax that funds investment in a nationwide energy efficiency program.\r\n\r\n\u0022A street-by-street insulation program—targeting the hardest hit first—would lower bills, help manage energy demand, and improve energy security,\u0022 she said. \u0022With profits like this,\u0022 she added, \u0022it would be short-sighted to do anything less.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough calls from progressive lawmakers and groups in the U.S. for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies have gone unheeded, Italy this week increased its windfall tax on profits on energy firms from 10% to 25%.