Robert Reich Backs Nina Turner, 'Who Will Fight for Working People' in Ohio's 11th District

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich on Friday urged voters in Ohio\u0026#039;s 11th Congressional District to cast their ballots for progressive firebrand Nina Turner, who is challenging Rep. Shontel Brown in the Democratic primary.\r\n\r\nReich—now a professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley—said that \u0022we have to elect\u0022 Turner \u0022because we need people in Congress who will fight for working people instead of allowing corporations and billionaires to loot the economy.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe also shared a recorded conversation he had with the candidate about how \u0022poverty is a policy choice.\u0022 In the video, published earlier this week, Reich introduces Turner as \u0022one of my favorite people in America.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nReich\u0026#039;s remarks came as early in-person voting is already underway for the May 3 election.\r\n\r\nThe professor\u0026#039;s tweet also came as U.S. President Joe Biden endorsed Brown, describing her as \u0022a true partner in Congress.\u0022 Brown—who beat Turner in a special election for the seat last year—said she was \u0022thankful\u0022 for Biden\u0026#039;s support and pledged that she would \u0022continue to be a unifying leader in Congress\u0022 while working with the president to deliver for her district.\r\n\r\nJournalist Walker Bragman tweeted that the president\u0026#039;s move was a \u0022very clear signal from the White House: If you like what Biden is doing and how he\u0026#039;s approaching negotiations, vote Shontel Brown. If you think Biden needs to fight harder and do more, vote Nina Turner.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, as the Congressional Progressive Caucus controversially backed Brown, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) formally endorsed Turner—who supported his 2016 presidential run and served as a national co-chair for his 2020 campaign.\r\n\r\nIn response to Biden\u0026#039;s decision Friday, Andrew Perez, a senior editor and reporter at The Lever, said that \u0022for the Democratic Party establishment, there\u0026#039;s nothing more unforgivable than supporting Bernie Sanders.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOthers noted Friday that in July 2020—a few months after Sanders suspended his campaign—Turner made clear that she was not enthusiastic about voting for Biden, telling The Atlantic: \u0022It\u0026#039;s like saying to somebody, \u0026#039;You have a bowl of shit in front of you, and all you\u0026#039;ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.\u0026#039; It\u0026#039;s still shit.\u0022\r\n\r\nHouse Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.)—who has endorsed Brown and is expected to stump for her in Ohio this weekend—referenced Turner\u0026#039;s 2020 position on Friday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Shontel made it very clear that she was a Joe Biden supporter,\u0022 Clyburn told The Hill. \u0022And her opponent made it very clear that she was a Joe Biden opponent.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s endorsement of Brown is notably only the second of this cycle.\r\n\r\nDavid Dayen wrote Wednesday for The American Prospect that \u0022Biden raised eyebrows over the weekend with his first endorsement of the 2022 election cycle, backing Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), a corporate-friendly moderate who has opposed much of the White House\u0026#039;s agenda, and who is facing a primary challenger running on the very administration priorities he has shunned.\u0022\r\n\r\nDayen noted that \u0022Democrats in the district argue that Biden\u0026#039;s endorsement of Schrader over his opponent, attorney and 2018 congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner, fits a pattern of the incumbent\u0026#039;s support coming largely from the corporate and political establishment outside the state, rather than from voters and officials on the ground.\u0022