Arizona Slammed for Permitting Uranium Mine That Imperils Grand Canyon Tribe's Water

Indigenous and environmental activists on Friday condemned an Arizona agency\u0026#039;s approval of a key permit for a uranium mine near the Grand Canyon that opponents say threatens the land, water, wildlife—and Native Americans\u0026#039; ancestral obligation to safeguard a place they\u0026#039;ve called home for centuries.\r\n\r\n\u0022Neither regulators nor the uranium industry can ensure that mining won\u0026#039;t permanently damage the Grand Canyon\u0026#039;s precious aquifers and springs.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Arizona Republic reports the state\u0026#039;s Department of Environmental Quality on Thursday issued an aquifer protection plan permit for Canada-based Energy Fuels Resources\u0026#039; Pinyon Plain Mine, located about 10 miles south of the Grand Canyon\u0026#039;s South Rim in Kaibab National Forest.\r\n\r\nConservationists and tribes have long opposed the mine, which has been in various stages of planning and preparation since 1984 but from which no uranium has yet been extracted. The Havasupai people, some of whom live in a nearby canyon, say the project imperils their sole source of drinking water.\r\n\r\n\u0022Mining uranium in the Grand Canyon watershed threatens the enduring legacy of this landscape and jeopardizes the entire water supply of the Havasupai people,\u0022 Michè Lozano, Arizona program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), said in a statement, warning of the \u0022incredible threats that uranium mining poses to the limited underground sources that feed the canyon\u0026#039;s creeks and waterways.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to NPCA:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe mine... has a history of flooding as it depletes shallow groundwater aquifers that express at South Rim springs. It also threatens to permanently contaminate deep aquifers that feed Havasu Creek and other springs. The approval comes despite calls by the Havasupai Tribe and conservation groups to close the Pinyon Plain Mine given its risks to water and tribal cultural resources...\r\n\r\nIn late 2016 mineshaft drilling pierced shallow aquifers, causing water pumped from the mine to spike from 151,000 gallons in 2015 to 1.4 million gallons in 2016. In the years since then, inflow has ranged from 8.8 million gallons in 2017 to 10.76 million gallons in 2019; most recently, the mine took on 8,261,406 gallons of groundwater in 2021.\r\n\r\nSince 2016, dissolved uranium in that water has consistently exceeded federal toxicity limits by more than 300% and arsenic levels by more than 2,800%.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Neither regulators nor the uranium industry can ensure that mining won\u0026#039;t permanently damage the Grand Canyon\u0026#039;s precious aquifers and springs,\u0022 said Taylor McKinnon of the Center for Biological Diversity. \u0022This permit strenuously ignores science showing the potential for deep aquifer pollution, and in a region still plagued by seven decades of uranium industry pollution, risking more, as this permit does, is dangerous.\u0022\r\n\r\nAsserting that \u0022uranium mines do not belong among the complex groundwater systems that surround the Grand Canyon,\u0022 Amber Reimondo, energy director for the Grand Canyon Trust, said that \u0022uranium contamination in a system like this is forever and while the mining company can walk away, the Havasupai tribe can\u0026#039;t. This is, and always has been, their home.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHavasupai tribal leaders have long argued against uranium mining on lands from which their ancestors were ethnically cleansed to make way for white tourists before being pressed into dehumanizing railroad labor.\r\n\r\n\u0022We want to make sure our future generations have clean air, clean water, and a happy life. That\u0026#039;s all we ask for.\u0022\r\n\r\nOne of the staunchest Havasupai mining opponents, the late Tribal Chairman Rex Tilousi, believed that his people \u0022were given a responsibility to protect and preserve this land and water for those yet to come.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The ancient rock writing in our canyon tells us to protect this place,\u0022 Tilousi said at a 2018 prayer gathering. \u0022The canyon doesn\u0026#039;t belong to us. We belong to the canyon, to the Earth, to the water. It created us and gave us life. We are fighting for our lives and for those who are yet to come.\u0022\r\n\r\nCarletta Tilousi, Rex\u0026#039;s niece and a member of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, spoke against uranium mining at an Earth Day rally in Phoenix last week.\r\n\r\n\u0022Native Americans, we have struggled so far and so long, and we don\u0026#039;t need it anymore,\u0022 she said. \u0022We want to make sure our future generations have clean air, clean water, and a happy life. That\u0026#039;s all we ask for.\u0022