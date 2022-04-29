Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Activists with Greenpeace USA joined United Steelworkers (USW) Local 5 union members on April 29, 2022 to expand the picket line onto the waters of San Francisco Bay. Nearly 500 workers from Chevron's Richmond refinery have been on strike for weeks as they fight for a new labor contract.

Activists with Greenpeace USA join United Steelworkers (USW) Local 5 union members on April 29, 2022 to expand the picket line onto the waters of San Francisco Bay. Nearly 500 workers from Chevron's Richmond refinery have been on strike for weeks as they fight for a new labor contract. (Photo: ©Nick Otto/Greenpeace)

In Act of Solidarity, Greenpeace Joins Striking Refinery Workers to 'Stop Chevron Greed'

"Fossil fuel executives and their lobbyists have maintained their dominance by pretending to have the best interest of workers and communities at heart," said one organizer. "That's why we're out here floating with fossil fuel workers."

Kenny Stancil

In an act of solidarity with Chevron workers fighting for a new labor contract as executives boast of a record-breaking quarter, Greenpeace USA campaigners joined United Steelworkers Local 5 union members on Friday to expand the picket line onto the waters of San Francisco Bay.

"The only way we can break these companies' stranglehold on our wallets, our communities, and the planet is by standing together in the call for a livable future."

Nearly 500 workers from Chevron's oil refinery in Richmond, California have been on strike for more than a month in what USW Local 5 vice president B.K. White calls "a movement of working people rising up to challenge a corporation." 

Chevron announced Friday that its profits surged to $6.3 billion during the first three months of 2022—four times as much as the fossil fuel giant pulled in over the same period last year, as Common Dreams reported. That prompted fresh calls from progressives for a windfall tax to prevent further price gouging and war profiteering by Big Oil and underscored one of the reasons why workers are demanding better pay.

"What's the answer to corporate greed?" Greenpeace asked on social media. "Solidarity!"

"This a message to Chevron and corporations everywhere—when workers are battling executives for their fair share, Greenpeace USA will be standing alongside," Tefere Gebre, the group's chief program officer, said in a statement. "Workers shouldn't have to go on strike to get a fair contract from greedy fossil fuel companies making record profits. They deserve to be heard."

"Fossil fuel executives and their lobbyists have maintained their dominance by pretending to have the best interest of workers and communities at heart," said Gebre. "That's why we're out here floating with fossil fuel workers. The only way we can break these companies' stranglehold on our wallets, our communities, and the planet is by standing together in the call for a livable future."

Gebre, who moved from the AFL-CIO to Greenpeace earlier this year, added that his vision "was not to exit the labor movement, but to bring the workers' movement to the climate justice movement."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Activists with Greenpeace USA joined United Steelworkers (USW) Local 5 union members on April 29, 2022 to expand the picket line onto the waters of San Francisco Bay. Nearly 500 workers from Chevron's Richmond refinery have been on strike for weeks as they fight for a new labor contract.

In Act of Solidarity, Greenpeace Joins Striking Refinery Workers to 'Stop Chevron Greed'

"Fossil fuel executives and their lobbyists have maintained their dominance by pretending to have the best interest of workers and communities at heart," said one organizer. "That's why we're out here floating with fossil fuel workers."

Kenny Stancil ·

Youth v Gov

New Climate Doc Premieres on Netflix as Youth Await Major Court Decision

"The question now is whether the Biden administration will keep fighting tooth and nail to keep them silenced, and whether our courts will stand up for their constitutional rights," said one attorney.

Jessica Corbett ·

Ranked choice voting

Despite Broad Popularity, GOP Moves to Ban Ranked-Choice Voting at Local Level

The Republican governors of Florida and Tennessee have both recently signed bills outlawing the system.

Julia Conley ·

Post-storm debris made up mostly of plastics and vegetation is scattered across the high tide line in Long Beach, California on Dec. 2, 2019. (Photo: Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)

California Praised for Probe Into Plastics Industry's 50-Year Misinformation Campaign

"Against the mountains of evidence these same companies misled the public for decades about the climate impacts of their products," one advocate said that "it is reasonable and appropriate to investigate whether and how they used a similar playbook for plastics."

Andrea Germanos ·

Reproductive rights activists protest then-President Donald Trump' Supreme Court nomination of anti-choice advocate Brett Kavanaugh outside the nation's high court in Washington, D.C. on July 9, 2018. (Photo: Tasos Katopidis/Getty Images)

Abortion Providers Sue to Block Oklahoma GOP's 'Insidious' Bans

"Unless these abortion bans are stopped, Oklahomans will be robbed of the freedom to control their own bodies and futures," said one reproductive rights advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.