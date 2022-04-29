In Act of Solidarity, Greenpeace Joins Striking Refinery Workers to 'Stop Chevron Greed'

In an act of solidarity with Chevron workers fighting for a new labor contract as executives boast of a record-breaking quarter, Greenpeace USA campaigners joined United Steelworkers Local 5 union members on Friday to expand the picket line onto the waters of San Francisco Bay.\r\n\r\n\u0022The only way we can break these companies\u0026#039; stranglehold on our wallets, our communities, and the planet is by standing together in the call for a livable future.\u0022\r\n\r\nNearly 500 workers from Chevron\u0026#039;s oil refinery in Richmond, California have been on strike for more than a month in what USW Local 5 vice president B.K. White calls \u0022a\u0026nbsp;movement of working people rising up to challenge a corporation.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nChevron announced Friday that its profits surged to $6.3 billion during the first three months of 2022—four times as much as the fossil fuel giant pulled in over the same period last year, as Common Dreams reported. That prompted fresh calls from progressives for a windfall tax to prevent further price gouging and war profiteering by Big Oil and underscored one of the reasons why workers are demanding better pay.\r\n\r\n\u0022What\u0026#039;s the answer to corporate greed?\u0022 Greenpeace asked on social media. \u0022Solidarity!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This a message to Chevron and corporations everywhere—when workers are battling executives for their fair share, Greenpeace USA will be standing alongside,\u0022 Tefere Gebre, the group\u0026#039;s chief program officer, said in a statement. \u0022Workers shouldn\u0026#039;t have to go on strike to get a fair contract from greedy fossil fuel companies making record profits. They deserve to be heard.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Fossil fuel executives and their lobbyists have maintained their dominance by pretending to have the best interest of workers and communities at heart,\u0022 said Gebre. \u0022That\u0026#039;s why we\u0026#039;re out here floating with fossil fuel workers. The only way we can break these companies\u0026#039; stranglehold on our wallets, our communities, and the planet is by standing together in the call for a livable future.\u0022\r\n\r\nGebre, who moved from the AFL-CIO to Greenpeace earlier this year, added that his vision \u0022was not to exit the labor movement, but to bring the workers\u0026#039; movement to the climate justice movement.\u0022