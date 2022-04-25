'Oil Fuels War': Greenpeace Campaigners Block Russian Tanker in Norway

Campaigners with the international group Greenpeace risked arrest Monday when they blocked a Russian tanker from delivering 95,000 tons of fuel near Oslo, Norway, calling for a ban on tthe import of fossil fuels from the country that is waging war in Ukraine.\r\n\r\nSeveral of the climate advocates unfurled banners reading \u0022Oil fuels war\u0022 and \u0022Stop fueling the war\u0022 as others pulled a small boat up to the tanker and chained themselves to the vessel, which was leased by Russian oil company Novatek.\r\n\r\nThe Ust Luga tanker was on its way to deliver $116 million worth of jet kerosene to the Slagentangen oil port controlled by Esso, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil.\r\n\r\n\u0022Oil is not only at the root of the climate crisis, but also of wars and conflicts,\u0022 said Frode Pleym, head of Greenpeace Norway, which organized the action. \u0022I am shocked that Norway operates as a free port for Russian oil, which we know finances Putin\u0026#039;s warfare.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNorwegian police said Monday that they had arrested 20 campaigners who staged the protest.\r\n\r\nGreenpeace noted in a statement that Novatek\u0026#039;s largest shareholder is Leonid Mikhelson, a Russian oligarch with close ties to President Vladimir Putin.\r\n\r\n\u0022If Russians are committing war crimes, even genocide, whoever is supplying Russia with this bloody money is guilty of the same war crime.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Putin\u0026#039;s sources of revenue must be dried out immediately and banning oil import is a very good place to start,\u0022 said Pleym. \u0022We need to make this war stop.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe protest came as Oleg Ustenko, an economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, condemned countries that are still importing gas and oil from Russia, accusing them of being complicit in war crimes.\r\n\r\n\u0022If Russians are committing war crimes, even genocide, whoever is supplying Russia with this bloody money is guilty of the same war crime,\u0022 said Ustenko.\r\n\r\nRussian forces in recent weeks have been accused of a \u0022deliberate massacre\u0022 of civilians in the town of Bucha, of raping Ukrainian women before killing them, and of using cluster munitions on Ukrainian targets dozens of times, posing a risk of creating de facto landmines in civilian areas.\r\n\r\n\u0022During these two months of Russia\u0026#039;s war of aggression, we have seen horrific images and know the unimaginable suffering of the innocent civilian population of Ukraine,\u0022 said Pleym. \u0022The fact that our government still allows the import of Russian fossil fuels in the current situation is unfathomable.\u0022\r\n\r\nEuropean countries buy nearly three-quarters of Russia\u0026#039;s oil exports, and one-third of the country\u0026#039;s income is derived from oil.\r\n\r\nMajor importers of Russian oil in Europe include Germany, Italy, France, and Poland.