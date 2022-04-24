Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

...and the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations. Don't let it happen.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

It’s not some far away dystopia. It’s happening now.

Google, Facebook, and a tiny handful of other Big Tech giants control the overwhelming majority of traffic to news websites like Common Dreams. They use hidden algorithms to determine which news sources to prioritize in search results and news feeds–increasingly, these algorithms have prioritized corporate news sites while choking off traffic to independent outlets like Common Dreams. We’ve always had a secret weapon that has allowed us to continue even while Google and Facebook have become ever more aggressive about suppressing us. That secret weapon is you - our readers.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Neoliberal French President Emmanuel Macron speaks in Paris on April 24, 2022 after beating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen for a second five-year term.

Neoliberal French President Emmanuel Macron speaks in Paris on April 24, 2022 after beating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen for a second five-year term. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Neoliberal Macron Wins French Election But Far-Right Le Pen Increases Vote Share

"We need progressive anti-systemic alternatives," said a British lawmaker.

Kenny Stancil

French President Emmanuel Macron won a second five-year term on Sunday, but the neoliberal incumbent's victory over far-right challenger Marine Le Pen was significantly closer than it was in 2017—portending an ominous future for the country in the absence of far-reaching egalitarian reforms.

Macron received a projected 58% of the vote to Le Pen's 42%, becoming the first French president since 2002 to be reelected. Macron's 16-point margin of victory, however, underscores how much ground Le Pen's openly xenophobic and Islamophobic party has gained since the previous election when both candidates faced off in the runoff round for the first time. Just five years ago, Macron beat Le Pen much more soundly—66% to 34%.

Earlier this month, Daniel Zamora Vargas, an assistant professor of sociology at the Université Libre de Bruxelles, argued on social media that Macron, a former investment banker who has reduced the corporate tax rate and exacerbated economic inequality and insecurity, "is no centrist."

"He was the most right-wing president of the 5th Republic," said Zamora. "He created the conditions for the extreme-right to be able to win the presidential election."

Macron, who has pursued anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim policies of his own, "legitimated all the topics of the extreme-right" and "totally normalized" Le Pen, Zamora wrote as first-round votes were counted on April 10.

French people were forced to "vote for Le Pen or vote for what created a favorable environment for Le Pen's ideas," Zamora said last week. "It's a choice between an evil and the cause of that evil."

On Sunday, British Labor Party parliamentarian Zarah Sultana made a similar point: "By trying to outdo the far-right, 'moderates' legitimize and mainstream them. That's the context for Le Pen gaining 8% from 2017."

"We need progressive anti-systemic alternatives," she added.

Left-wing presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon came up just short of a second-place finish in the opening round. Fortunately for Macron, Mélenchon advised his disappointed voters to "not give a single vote" to Le Pen.

In her concession speech, which she delivered shortly after polls closed, Le Pen said that "the ideas that we represent have reached new heights." She called Sunday's performance a "striking victory" and said that her National Rally party is "more determined than ever."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Neoliberal French President Emmanuel Macron speaks in Paris on April 24, 2022 after beating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen for a second five-year term.

Neoliberal Macron Wins French Election But Far-Right Le Pen Increases Vote Share

"We need progressive anti-systemic alternatives," said a British lawmaker.

Kenny Stancil ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) walks with Amazon workers during a rally outside one of the company's buildings in New York City on April 24, 2022.

'The Time Is Now to Stand Up to Our Oligarchy,' Sanders Tells Amazon Workers on Eve of Union Vote

The Amazon Labor Union's historic win earlier this month made the JFK8 warehouse "the first domino to fall," said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. Workers at LDJ5 can make their Staten Island facility the next one.

Kenny Stancil ·

SEIU executive vice president Gerry Hudson speaks at the "Fight for Our Future" rally in Washington, D.C. on April 23, 2022.

Rallies Held Across US for 'Climate, Care, Jobs, and Justice'

"The president and Congress must protect our planet and the people who call Earth home—now."

Kenny Stancil ·

A photo illustration shows the Facebook and TikTok logos

EU Enacts Landmark Social Media Law to End Self-Regulation by Big Tech

"As the U.S. agonizes over misinformation and hate speech on social media and the harm it does to democracy," said one journalist, the European Union passed the Digital Services Act "to tackle the problem."

Kenny Stancil ·

Mark Meadows Coronavirus

Ardent Voting Fraud Accuser Mark Meadows Is Registered to Vote in Multiple States

Donald Trump's chief of staff was on the voter rolls in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia while he peddled the "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen.

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Ardent Voting Fraud Accuser Mark Meadows Is Registered to Vote in Multiple States
  2. 'Stain on Democracy': Tax Day Study Shows US Billionaires Now Own $4.7 Trillion
  3. Katie Porter Leads Letter Urging Biden Not to Dump More Money Into Medicare Advantage
  4. 75% of Americans Support Unionizing Amazon Workers: Poll
  5. Judge Rules Effort to Bar Marjorie Taylor Greene From Office Over Jan. 6 Can Proceed
  6. How to End the War in Ukraine: A Solution Beyond Sanctions
  7. California Briefly Runs on 97% Renewable Energy—Reveals a Future in Which Oil and Gas Dictators Can Be Defunded
  8. Ukrainians Used Cluster Bombs in Russian-Controlled Village: NYT
  9. DOJ Urged to Probe Whether Trump 'Willfully Mutilated and Destroyed' Jan. 6 Call Logs
  10. Progressives Say Climate Inaction, Student Debt Explain Biden's Drop in Support Among Young Voters
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.