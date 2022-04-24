Neoliberal Macron Wins French Election But Far-Right Le Pen Increases Vote Share

French President Emmanuel Macron won a second five-year term on Sunday, but the neoliberal incumbent\u0026#039;s victory over far-right challenger Marine Le Pen was significantly closer than it was in 2017—portending an ominous future for the country in the absence of far-reaching egalitarian reforms.\r\n\r\nMacron received a projected 58% of the vote to Le Pen\u0026#039;s 42%, becoming the first French president since 2002 to be reelected. Macron\u0026#039;s 16-point margin of victory, however, underscores how much ground Le Pen\u0026#039;s openly xenophobic and Islamophobic party has gained since the previous election when both candidates faced off in the runoff round for the first time. Just five years ago, Macron beat Le Pen much more soundly—66% to 34%.\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, Daniel Zamora Vargas, an assistant professor of sociology at the Université Libre de Bruxelles, argued on social media that Macron, a former investment banker who has reduced the corporate tax rate and exacerbated economic inequality and insecurity, \u0022is no centrist.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He was the most right-wing president of the 5th Republic,\u0022 said Zamora. \u0022He created the conditions for the extreme-right to be able to win the presidential election.\u0022\r\n\r\nMacron, who has pursued anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim policies of his own, \u0022legitimated all the topics of the extreme-right\u0022 and \u0022totally normalized\u0022 Le Pen, Zamora wrote as first-round votes were counted on April 10.\r\n\r\nFrench people were forced to \u0022vote for Le Pen or vote for what created a favorable environment for Le Pen\u0026#039;s ideas,\u0022 Zamora said last week. \u0022It\u0026#039;s a choice between an evil and the cause of that evil.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Sunday, British Labor Party parliamentarian Zarah Sultana made a similar point: \u0022By trying to outdo the far-right, \u0026#039;moderates\u0026#039; legitimize and mainstream them. That\u0026#039;s the context for Le Pen gaining 8% from 2017.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need progressive anti-systemic alternatives,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLeft-wing presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon came up just short of a second-place finish in the opening round. Fortunately for Macron, Mélenchon advised his disappointed voters to \u0022not give a single vote\u0022 to Le Pen.\r\n\r\nIn her concession speech, which she delivered shortly after polls closed, Le Pen said that \u0022the ideas that we represent have reached new heights.\u0022 She called Sunday\u0026#039;s performance a \u0022striking victory\u0022 and said that her National Rally party is \u0022more determined than ever.\u0022