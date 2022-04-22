'He's a Liar': New Audio Tapes Confirm McCarthy Wanted Trump to Resign

Democratic lawmakers and political observers said late Thursday and Friday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been exposed as a \u0022liar\u0022 not once but twice in the past 24 hours following the release of audio tapes confirming that the California Republican said former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the January 6, 2021 insurrection.\r\n\r\nThe tapes were made public after McCarthy\u0026#039;s office and the lawmaker himself emphatically denied New York Times reporting on his comments.\r\n\r\n\u0022McCarthy never said he\u0026#039;d call Trump to say he should resign,\u0022 Mark Bednar, McCarthy\u0026#039;s spokesperson, told the Times Thursday.\r\n\r\nThe minority leader released a statement on Twitter calling Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin\u0026#039;s reporting for the newspaper \u0022totally false and wrong\u0022 and saying the country was \u0022better off when President Trump was in the White House\u0022—contrary to his statement in a January 8 call that the former president\u0026#039;s conduct ahead of the Capitol attack was \u0022atrocious and totally wrong.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBurns and Martin on Thursday reported that in a call with other top Republicans two days after the assault on the Capitol in which five people died, McCarthy expressed outrage over the events and accused Trump of \u0022inciting people\u0022 to resort to violence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.\r\n\r\n\u0022The leaders of the Republican Party believe in nothing but their right to absolute power.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;ve had it with this guy,\u0022 McCarthy added on January 10 in another call, in which he spoke to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.), then-chair of the House Republican Conference, about Trump\u0026#039;s Cabinet potentially invoking the 25th Amendment to immediately remove him from office before discussing the president\u0026#039;s possible resignation.\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m seriously thinking of having that conversation with him tonight,\u0022 said McCarthy about potentially pushing Trump to step down and telling him that an impeachment resolution would likely pass.\r\n\r\n\u0022What I think I\u0026#039;m gonna do is, I\u0026#039;m gonna call him... We know it\u0026#039;ll pass the House, I think there\u0026#039;s a chance it\u0026#039;ll pass the Senate even if he\u0026#039;s gone,\u0022 he told Cheney. \u0022The only discussion I would have with him is that, \u0026#039;I think this will pass and it would be my recommendation that you resign.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter January 6, McCarthy publicly said only that Trump bore \u0022responsibility\u0022 for the attack, which was preceded by a rally at which the then-president encouraged his supporters to proceed to the Capitol after saying the crowd had come to Washington, D.C. to \u0022stop the steal,\u0022 a phrase repeated by people who believe Trump\u0026#039;s baseless claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent.\r\n\r\nLike Trump and the January 6 mob, McCarthy publicly objected to the election results.\r\n\r\nThe tape obtained by Burns and Martin \u0022is confirmation that he\u0026#039;s a liar and nothing he says can be trusted,\u0022 said Leah Greenberg, co-founder of the progressive group Indivisible, on Friday.\r\n\r\nRep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) suggested that McCarthy lied about his recorded comments \u0022because he\u0026#039;s a spineless sycophant\u0022 who continued to publicly support Trump after privately lambasting the former president.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMcCarthy\u0026#039;s public support of Trump\u0026#039;s false claims about the 2020 election shows that \u0022the leaders of the Republican Party believe in nothing but their right to absolute power,\u0022 said Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.).\r\n\r\n\u0022What a goddamn disgrace,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nWhile Cheney maintained publicly in the weeks and months after the January 10 phone call that Trump should not continue to lead the Republican Party, McCarthy made public statements about Trump that contradicted his outrage in the days after the insurrection. Last May, he supported Cheney\u0026#039;s removal from her leadership post.\r\n\r\nCheney on Friday denied leaking the recordings to the Times. \r\n\r\nAlso on Friday, the newspaper released a new audio recording in which McCarthy told other Republicans that Trump accepted \u0022some responsibility for what happened\u0022 and said \u0022he\u0026#039;d need to acknowledge that.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have a lot more on tape from this period, which is at the highest levels of American politics,\u0022 Martin told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC Thursday night after sharing the tapes on air. \u0022It is sensitive, it\u0026#039;s delicate, and it\u0026#039;s high-stakes and we have it all on tape.\u0022