Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Joe Biden

Then-presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to a crowd at a Democratic National Committee event for it IWillVote program, aimed at registering voters, in Atlanta on June 6, 2019. (Photo: Dustin Chambers/Getty Images)

Progressives Say Climate Inaction, Student Debt Explain Biden's Drop in Support Among Young Voters

One observer suggested there is "a decent amount of young people not all that pleased to see the administration sucking up to fossil fuel executives as the Earth rapidly loses its capacities to maintain life."

Julia Conley

Progressive political observers on Monday said that beltway pundits should not be surprised by President Joe Biden's plummeting approval rating among voters under the age of 34, considering the Democratic Party's failure to pass anti-poverty measures or climate action, and address the student debt crisis after the president garnered significant support from young people in the 2020 election.

Polling by online survey company Civiqs showed Sunday that while only 36% of voters between the ages of 18 and 34 disapproved of Biden the day he was inaugurated in January 2021 and 48% approved, those numbers have now shifted significantly, with 55% of respondents saying they feel Biden is doing a poor job as president.

The survey results were posted four days after Gallup released polling showing that support for the president among voters aged 18-25 has fallen by 21 points since January 2021 and among voters aged 26-41 by 19 points.

Another poll released last Wednesday by Quinnipiac University showed only 21% of respondents aged 18-34 approving of Biden.

On Twitter Monday, Vox journalist Zack Beauchamp called Biden's collapse in support among younger voters "mysterious"—an assertion that unleashed a torrent of responses from progressives who pointed to young people's urgent calls for bold policy changes to mitigate the climate crisis and narrow the wealth gap in the United States, which have been largely ignored by the administration or obstructed by right-wing members of Biden's party.

"Compare the life a young person had in January 2021... to the life they have now and I think you'll get much of the answer," said Ryan Grim, Washington, D.C. bureau chief for The Intercept.

The recent polling follows the breakdown late last year of negotiations over the Build Back Better Act, the president's signature domestic spending bill which would have invested $1.75 trillion over 10 years to provide millions of families with monthly child tax credits; incentivize the use of renewable energy by utilities; offer free, universal pre-kindergarten to children, and take other steps to help middle- and lower-income households.

It also comes as economic justice advocates push the White House to take executive action to solve the student loan crisis by broadly canceling debt for more than 43 million Americans who owe an average of more than $37,000 for their education.

As Common Dreams reported in March, voters in their late teens, 20s, and 30s have been clear in their demands for bold climate action, calling on Biden to declare a National Climate Emergency—which would empower him to allocate federal resources specifically to the issue—and to create millions of sustainable jobs while addressing the climate crisis by passing a Green New Deal.

Biden, however, has responded by approving oil and gas drilling permits at a faster rate than former Republican President Donald Trump and refusing to ban crude oil exports.

Kate Aronoff of The Nation tweeted Monday there there is "probably a decent amount of young people not all that pleased to see the administration sucking up to fossil fuel executives as the Earth rapidly loses its capacities to maintain life."

Biden's plummeting support among young voters represents a significant loss of an age group that was instrumental in securing the White House for the Democratic Party, noted Jeet Heer, a columnist for The Nation.

According to Pew Research Center, Biden won a majority of voters under the age of 49, and his strongest support came from people under the age of 30.

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, a professor of African-American studies at Princeton University and writer at The New Yorker, also noted that Biden took office less than a year after a national uprising over racial injustice and police brutality—only to disparage organizers of that movement in his State of the Union address earlier this year and propose more than $32 million in funding for police departments.

When the Democratic Party is confronted with demands for progressive policies, said Taylor, "it's always 'wait' which inevitably turns into 'never' and it's why young people and all workers are so fed up."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Joe Biden

Progressives Say Climate Inaction, Student Debt Explain Biden's Drop in Support Among Young Voters

One observer suggested there is "a decent amount of young people not all that pleased to see the administration sucking up to fossil fuel executives as the Earth rapidly loses its capacities to maintain life."

Julia Conley ·

Powerlines extend toward the horizon as the sun sets in the west. (Photo Matt Wiebe/Flickr/cc)

Report Details How Community Utilities Can Usher In Green Energy Transition

"We have a powerful tool to accelerate the energy transition in a way that builds community wealth and energy justice in our communities: publicly and cooperatively owned utilities."

Brett Wilkins ·

XR

'No Wars, No Warming': Extinction Rebellion Marches on NYC

Organizers planned the event to "demand that our tax money stop fossil-fueling endless war, and start funding healthcare, green jobs and infrastructure, other climate adaptation measures, and housing."

Jessica Corbett ·

A flight attendant on a Delta Airlines flight

Right-Wing Judge Kills CDC Mask Mandate for Travel

"No peer nation would tolerate such a power-drunk juristocracy," said one critic. "Our system is badly broken."

Kenny Stancil ·

Demonstrators protest Starbucks union-busting

Starbucks Workers Urge Congress to Grill CEO Howard Schultz on Union-Busting

"Starbucks has conducted an unprecedented, aggressive anti-union campaign of harassment, captive audience meetings, and illegal firings," reads a new letter signed by 24 Starbucks workers.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The Outrageous—and Largely Hidden—$5.9 Trillion Annual Subsidy to the Fossil Fuel Industry That Is Killing Us
  2. Chomsky on Global Response to Biden Calling Putin a War Criminal: 'Takes One to Know One'
  3. Denied Bail, Scientist Emma Smart Goes on Hunger Strike After Arrest at Climate Protest
  4. 'We're Suing,' Says ACLU as Kentucky GOP Enacts Draconian Abortion Ban
  5. 'Stain on Democracy': Tax Day Study Shows US Billionaires Now Own $4.7 Trillion
  6. The US Supreme Court Has a Very Serious Clarence Thomas Problem
  7. 'Dangerous and Unprecedented': Florida GOP Gives DeSantis Power to Draw Congressional Map
  8. Many Dollar Store Discounts Packed With Toxic Chemicals: Report
  9. Civil Rights Groups Demand Justice for Unarmed Black Man Killed by Michigan Cop
  10. Zelenskyy Says World Should 'Be Ready' for Putin to Use Nuclear Weapons
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.