Progressive International Outlines Four Ways to End IMF's 'Abuse of Power'

Ahead of this week\u0026#039;s meeting of the International Monetary Fund, which comes as vaccine apartheid and the war in Ukraine exacerbate global poverty and hunger, Progressive International is demanding far-reaching changes to end what it describes as the IMF\u0026#039;s \u0022illegality, impunity, and disregard for human rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The IMF is a public institution that lends public money with a mandate to serve public purpose—but it answers to no one.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The \u0026#039;largest spate of debt crises\u0026#039;\u0026nbsp;in a generation hangs over the Global South,\u0022 Progressive International (PI) general coordinator David Adler wrote Monday in The Guardian. \u0022Two ingredients compose this ticking debt bomb:\u0026nbsp;rapidly rising\u0026nbsp;levels\u0026nbsp;of public debt among the world\u0026#039;s poorest countries, and a\u0026nbsp;rapidly rising\u0026nbsp;percentage of that debt issued at variable interest rates... Even minor rate hikes in rich countries will have explosive consequences across the developing world—just as supply chains seize, food prices soar, and the Covid-19 pandemic rampages through the world\u0026#039;s under-vaccinated populations.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarly in the coronavirus crisis, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva\u0026nbsp;vowed to\u0026nbsp;\u0022support our members however we can,\u0022 adding that \u0022now is the time to take advantage of this opportunity to build a better world.\u0022 As the IMF\u0026#039;s board of governors convenes in Washington, D.C. this week to reaffirm the Fund\u0026#039;s mandate to promote \u0022financial stability\u0022 and \u0022strong economies\u0022 in ways that are consistent with what Georgieva called the institution\u0026#039;s \u0022new spirit of solidarity,\u0022 Adler stressed that \u0022it is now or never.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Global South has never needed more support in its search for stability, strength, and solidarity,\u0022 wrote Adler. \u0022But even a cursory glance of the IMF\u0026#039;s global activity reveals a systematic violation of this mandate, inflaming—rather than resolving—the crises of health, hunger, and habitat that combine in the world\u0026#039;s poorest countries.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe proceeded to catalog how, despite Georgieva\u0026#039;s pledge to do better, the IMF has continued to destabilize and weaken economies around the globe over the past two years, with especially harmful impacts on the world\u0026#039;s most impoverished and vulnerable people.\r\n\r\n\u0022Of the 85 countries that received pandemic support from the IMF, 73 of them have been forced to undertake austerity measures in the name of \u0026#039;fiscal consolidation,\u0022 Adler noted. \u0022IMF austerity does leave the top 10% of earners economically stronger—but only by\u0026nbsp;making the bottom 90% poorer.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdler argued that \u0022perhaps the best illustration of the Fund\u0026#039;s approach to solidarity can be found in its surcharges: the\u0026nbsp;punitive, pro-cyclical, and entirely unnecessary fees\u0026nbsp;that the IMF extracts from its most heavily indebted countries.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022One might imagine the IMF would reduce if not eliminate its surcharges to align with its \u0026#039;new spirit of solidarity,\u0026#039;\u0022 he wrote. \u0022But again, the opposite: surcharge fees doubled from $1 billion to $2 billion between 2019 and 2021, while the number of countries facing surcharges rose from nine to 16. By 2025, the IMF\u0026nbsp;expects\u0026nbsp;that number to rise to 38.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The IMF\u0026#039;s broken mandate may hit the global South hardest, but its consequences are planetary,\u0022 wrote Adler. \u0022In countries like Mongolia and in Mozambique, for example, the IMF is driving\u0026nbsp;coal and gas extraction\u0026nbsp;with tax breaks for fossil fuel corporations.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It will be frontline communities in those countries that will suffer the most from climate collapse,\u0022 he added. \u0022But all nations heat in unison. Even the most air-conditioned countries do not have the luxury of ignoring the IMF\u0026#039;s climate record as a problem of the poor alone.\u0022\r\n\r\nJayati Ghosh, professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and member of its heterodox Political Economy Research Institute, praised Adler\u0026#039;s essay, emphasizing that \u0022the current IMF strategy is not only unjust and inadequate, it spells disaster for the world economy and for the planet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGhosh was one of more than a dozen academics, attorneys, and lawmakers who participated in the PI\u0026#039;s recent\u0026nbsp;inquiry into the IMF.\r\n\r\nVarsha Gandikota-Nellutla, who chaired last week\u0026#039;s session, said that \u0022what is taking place is not an accident, it is not chance policy failure or ineffectiveness.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The IMF is a public institution that lends public money with a mandate to serve public purpose—but it answers to no one,\u0022 said Gandikota-Nellutla. \u0022There is currently no authority anywhere in the world that holds the IMF accountable for its actions.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Adler pointed out, \u0022people around the world have risen up to protest IMF measures and demand a different course for the publicly funded institution [and] experts have added legal substance to this widespread outrage, documenting the IMF\u0026#039;s\u0026nbsp;violations of international law\u0026nbsp;and acts of\u0026nbsp;ultra vires.\u0022 And yet, the powerful body \u0022simply shrugs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The IMF\u0026#039;s abuse of power,\u0022 wrote Adler, \u0022is a natural response of an institution unmoored from the laws of its member states and the United Nations that connects them. Tweaking the Fund\u0026#039;s mandate will not do the trick. Only strong mechanisms of accountability—changing both who decides and how—can end the Fund\u0026#039;s impunity.\u0022\r\n\r\nFour\u0026nbsp;proposals\u0026nbsp;to improve democratic accountability at the IMF emerged during the PI inquiry:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tTake the IMF to the International Court of Justice\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022In\u0026nbsp;accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, the International Court of Justice is the appropriate forum to demand the justice that our people deserve,\u0022 said economist Fernanda Vallejos, who argued that this would not only enable her country of Argentina to \u0022reclaim its sovereignty, but would pave the way for other nations to stop being victims as well.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\tRecognize IMF loans as \u0022agreements\u0022\u0026nbsp;in international law\r\n\r\n\r\nEconomist Andrés Arauz, runner-up\u0026nbsp;in Ecuador\u0026#039;s 2021 presidential election, said the\u0026nbsp;IMF should sign and follow the 1989 Vienna Convention on Treaties between Sovereign Governments and International Organizations, so that agreements signed between any country and the IMF would be subject to scrutiny in national legislatures and international courts of law.\r\n\r\n\r\n\tBring the IMF under the U.N.\u0026#039;s Economic and Social Council\r\n\r\n\r\nJuan Pablo Bohoslavsky, who served as a U.N.-appointed Independent Expert on Foreign Debt and Human Rights from 2014 to 2020, proposed placing the IMF under the jurisdiction of the U.N.\u0026#039;s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on the basis that the IMF is formally and legally part of the U.N. system and therefore could be made accountable to it.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\tNational-level litigation\r\n\r\n\r\nArgentine lawyer Francisco Verbic\u0026nbsp;advocated for the use of strategic national litigation in the struggle for IMF accountability. \u0022The IMF never acted alone. It always did it in partnership with national public officers,\u0022 said Verbic, who argued that national-level cases have the benefit of holding domestic officials accountable and supporting other countries in future negotiations over sovereign debt restructuring.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have no shortage of proposals,\u0022 wrote Adler. \u0022What we have lacked so far is political will—in particular, in the IMF\u0026#039;s largest shareholder and only veto-wielder, the United States of America.\u0022