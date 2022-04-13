'Dehumanizing and Cynical Stunt': Texas Bus Drops Off Migrants Outside Fox News HQ in DC

Appalled human rights defenders condemned Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday after the first bus of migrants he sent from the U.S.-Mexico border to the nation\u0026#039;s capital arrived outside an office building that houses\u0026nbsp;Fox News, which quickly provided glowing coverage of the far-right official\u0026#039;s latest effort to demonize immigrants.\r\n\r\n\u0022Of course Greg Abbott ordered the bus with migrants on it to show up in front of Fox News headquarters here in D.C.,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior policy counsel at the American Immigration Council, wrote on social media. \u0022It\u0026#039;s an incredibly dehumanizing and cynical stunt.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This was all coordinated closely with Fox News, which had an article up immediately,\u0022 Reichlin-Melnick continued. \u0022One man said he was heading to Florida—[a] sign that Abbott\u0026#039;s \u0026#039;voluntary\u0026#039; bus trips were probably not.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast week, Abbott\u0026#039;s\u0026nbsp;vow\u0026nbsp;to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. as a show of\u0026nbsp;opposition to President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s phase-out of Title 42—a pubic health order used by the Trump and Biden administrations to swiftly\u0026nbsp;expel\u0026nbsp;asylum-seekers from the U.S. more than 1.7 million times during a two-year period—was widely denounced.\r\n\r\n\u0022Neither Fox News nor Greg Abbott think migrants qua migrants are people,\u0022 Reichlin-Melnick wrote Wednesday. \u0022Individual migrants may be elevated to the status of a person if useful as a political tool—the small children who die in the desert, the suffering of unnamed women—but that\u0026#039;s the exception.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNot surprisingly, a bunch of ghouls on this hellsite think dropping off about a dozen people in DC is some major \u0022own the libs\u0022 moment, and not... literally every morning when tourists from around the world show up on charter buses.\r\n\r\nIf Fox wasn\u0026#039;t there, nobody would even notice. pic.twitter.com/4MRPrRkgQg\r\n— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) April 13, 2022\r\n\r\n\r\nTexas\u0026#039; governor and the right-wing media outlet are engaging in \u0022deliberate cruelty that treats human beings like pawns,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Reichlin-Melnick. \u0022Disgusting.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As a long-time D.C. resident, I hate seeing our town used again as a political prop,\u0022 he added. \u0022Guess what, Greg Abbott. We\u0026#039;re not afraid of migrants. We are a vibrant immigrant community that has already welcomed tens of thousands of migrants in the last few years. We have heart—unlike you.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to The Dallas Morning News, a charter bus carrying roughly two dozen Nicaraguans and Venezuelans departed Del Rio on Saturday and arrived a few blocks away from the U.S. Capitol just after 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nGiven that they were dropped off near Union Station, Reichlin-Melnick predicted that the migrants are \u0022presumably now at the station waiting for another bus.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is something deeply wrong with Greg Abbott,\u0022 he added. \u0022He\u0026#039;s trying to weaponize migrants, ignoring their humanity and using them as pawns for his political ambitions. But he underestimates the people of D.C. We are happy to help.\u0022