Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

The first bus of migrants that Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent from the U.S.-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. arrived outside an office building that houses Fox News on April 13, 2022.

The first bus of migrants that Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent from the U.S.-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. arrived outside an office building that houses Fox News on April 13, 2022. (Photo: Screenshot via Fox News)

'Dehumanizing and Cynical Stunt': Texas Bus Drops Off Migrants Outside Fox News HQ in DC

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Fox News are engaging in "deliberate cruelty that treats human beings like pawns," said one immigrant rights advocate.

Kenny Stancil

Appalled human rights defenders condemned Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday after the first bus of migrants he sent from the U.S.-Mexico border to the nation's capital arrived outside an office building that houses Fox News, which quickly provided glowing coverage of the far-right official's latest effort to demonize immigrants.

"Of course Greg Abbott ordered the bus with migrants on it to show up in front of Fox News headquarters here in D.C.," Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior policy counsel at the American Immigration Council, wrote on social media. "It's an incredibly dehumanizing and cynical stunt."

"This was all coordinated closely with Fox News, which had an article up immediately," Reichlin-Melnick continued. "One man said he was heading to Florida—[a] sign that Abbott's 'voluntary' bus trips were probably not."

Last week, Abbott's vow to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. as a show of opposition to President Joe Biden's phase-out of Title 42—a pubic health order used by the Trump and Biden administrations to swiftly expel asylum-seekers from the U.S. more than 1.7 million times during a two-year period—was widely denounced.

"Neither Fox News nor Greg Abbott think migrants qua migrants are people," Reichlin-Melnick wrote Wednesday. "Individual migrants may be elevated to the status of a person if useful as a political tool—the small children who die in the desert, the suffering of unnamed women—but that's the exception."

Texas' governor and the right-wing media outlet are engaging in "deliberate cruelty that treats human beings like pawns," said Reichlin-Melnick. "Disgusting."

"As a long-time D.C. resident, I hate seeing our town used again as a political prop," he added. "Guess what, Greg Abbott. We're not afraid of migrants. We are a vibrant immigrant community that has already welcomed tens of thousands of migrants in the last few years. We have heart—unlike you."

According to The Dallas Morning News, a charter bus carrying roughly two dozen Nicaraguans and Venezuelans departed Del Rio on Saturday and arrived a few blocks away from the U.S. Capitol just after 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Given that they were dropped off near Union Station, Reichlin-Melnick predicted that the migrants are "presumably now at the station waiting for another bus."

"There is something deeply wrong with Greg Abbott," he added. "He's trying to weaponize migrants, ignoring their humanity and using them as pawns for his political ambitions. But he underestimates the people of D.C. We are happy to help."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Scientist and officer

Scientists Glue Hands to UK Business Dept. Demanding End to 'Fossil Fuel Madness'

"The government's insane, and I don't know what else to do, other than to do this, and to try and get the attention that we need to wake the public up," said ecologist Aaron Thierry.

Jessica Corbett ·

Summer Lee

Progressive Summer Lee Nabs 25-Point Lead Over Corporate Lawyer in US House Primary: Poll

The former labor organizer is running to represent Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District.

Julia Conley ·

Young climate protesters hold signs in London

84% of US Teens Back Urgent Climate Action to Save Future Generations: Poll

A new national survey also found that less than half of teens think political leaders are doing enough to address environmental concerns.

Andrea Germanos ·

The first bus of migrants that Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent from the U.S.-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. arrived outside an office building that houses Fox News on April 13, 2022.

'Dehumanizing and Cynical Stunt': Texas Bus Drops Off Migrants Outside Fox News HQ in DC

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Fox News are engaging in "deliberate cruelty that treats human beings like pawns," said one immigrant rights advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

A Ukrainian servicemember hold an anti-tank weapon

Pentagon Convenes Top US Weapons Makers to Increase Supply for Ukraine War

The Pentagon meeting comes as the U.S. and other NATO countries faced criticism for potentially "hindering negotiations rather than encouraging and facilitating them."

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.