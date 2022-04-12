Sanders Praises Amazon Union for Inspiring a 'National, Sweeping Movement'

On an organizing call Monday night with leaders of the Amazon Labor Union, Sen. Bernie Sanders said he believes the grassroots group\u0026#039;s historic election victory in Staten Island earlier this month has empowered workers across the nation to collectively face down their corporate employers and fight for better conditions.\r\n\r\n\u0022I know that I have colleagues in the Congress who feel the same as I do.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022All across this country, people are saying, \u0026#039;Whoa! If these guys at Amazon can take on that company, we can do it as well,\u0026#039;\u0022 said Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the Senate Budget Committee. \u0022What we\u0026#039;re looking at, I think, is a national, sweeping movement.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the days since the independent union\u0026#039;s victory—which Amazon is attempting to overturn with a slew of formal objections—workers at more than 100 of the retail giant\u0026#039;s facilities across the United States have contacted the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) about organizing their workplaces, a nightmare scenario for management.\r\n\r\nALU\u0026#039;s landmark win also came amid a wave of union victories at Starbucks locations nationwide. After Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York voted to unionize in December, employees at more than a dozen of the company\u0026#039;s shops scored election victories in the weeks that followed—momentum that Starbucks executives are actively trying to blunt.\r\n\r\n\u0022People are sick and tired of corporate greed,\u0022 Sanders said during Monday\u0026#039;s call, which featured ALU president Christian Smalls, chair Angelika Maldonado, and Workers Committee member Michelle Valentin Nieves.\r\n\r\n\u0022I know that I have colleagues in the Congress who feel the same as I do,\u0022 the Vermont senator added. \u0022Our demand now is that [Amazon\u0026#039;s billionaire executive chairman Jeff] Bezos and Amazon sit down and start negotiating a contract. Our demand is that they stop spending millions trying to prevent workers from exercising their constitutional right to form a union.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn an attempt to galvanize additional union drives, the call directed viewers to a website that aims to connect employees with organizers and provide them with key information and resources.\r\n\r\nBut Smalls, who was fired by Amazon in 2020 after he organized a walkout at JFK8 over the company\u0026#039;s inadequate pandemic safety protocols, emphasized that face-to-face conversations are essential to help workers \u0022really understand what unions provide.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Find somebody that\u0026#039;s in a union and have a conversation with them,\u0022 Smalls suggested to workers. \u0022And not just one conversation, it takes several conversations... At the end, you\u0026#039;ll probably make the decision to want to join one.\u0022\r\n\r\nMaldonado, a current employee at Amazon\u0026#039;s JFK8 facility in Staten Island, similarly stressed the importance of in-person interaction and education in laying the groundwork for unionization.\r\n\r\n\u0022No matter where you work,\u0022 said Maldonado, \u0022you deserve to have certain rights that other workers in other companies do.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe organizing call came as ALU is gearing up for a second union election in Staten Island on April 25, when voting is set to begin at Amazon\u0026#039;s 1,500-worker LDJ5 warehouse.\r\n\r\nAs The City reported Monday, ALU\u0026#039;s demands \u0022remain the same at LDJ5: a $30-an-hour minimum wage, better working conditions, including two paid 30-minute breaks and an hour-long paid lunch break, better medical leave, additional paid time off, and eliminating productivity rates that require workers to pick a certain number of items an hour.\u0022