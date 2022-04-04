Biden Demands 'War Crimes' Trial for Putin, But Will US End Its Opposition to ICC?

While U.S. President Joe Biden echoed human rights defenders on Monday by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin \u0022a war criminal\u0022 in response to what Ukrainian officials described as a \u0022deliberate massacre\u0022 in Bucha, the American leader\u0026#039;s remarks also highlighted a refusal by his government to acknowledge or face consequences for the United States\u0026#039; crimes abroad.\r\n\r\nRecalling his remarks from mid-March, Biden told reporters outside the White House on Monday that \u0022you may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter—you saw what happened in Bucha... He is a war criminal.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But we have to gather the information, we have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight, and we have to get all the detail so this can be an actual—have a wartime trial,\u0022 Biden added. \u0022This guy is brutal. And what\u0026#039;s happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone\u0026#039;s seen it.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile signaling his support for a trial, Biden also said that \u0022I\u0026#039;m seeking more sanctions.\u0022 Asked for further details on such economic measures, he responded, \u0022I\u0026#039;ll let you know.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe International Criminal Court (ICC) launched an investigation into the situation in Ukraine shortly after Russian forces invaded in late February. Over the past six weeks, war crime allegations—largely against Russian invaders—have continued to mount and have been met with global outrage.\r\n\r\nThe Intercept\u0026#039;s Jeremy Scahill wrote in March that \u0022while many statements from Western leaders may be accurate regarding the nature of Russia\u0026#039;s actions, the U.S. and other NATO nations are in a dubious position to take a moralistic stance in condemning Russia. That they do so with zero recognition of their own hypocrisy, provocative actions, and history of unbridled militarism—particularly in the case of the U.S.—is deeply problematic.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Vladimir Putin and the Russian officials responsible for this invasion of Ukraine should face justice,\u0022 he continued. \u0022Once the evidence has been gathered, every war crime should be investigated, indictments issued, and prosecutions undertaken. The obvious venue for this would be before the International Criminal Court. Yet here is an inconvenient fact: The U.S. has refused to ratify the Rome Statute, which established the ICC.\u0022\r\n\r\nRecalling that in 2002, then-President George W. Bush \u0022signed legislation that authorizes the U.S. to literally conduct military operations in The Hague to liberate any American personnel brought to trial for war crimes,\u0022 Scahill wrote that \u0022it is indefensible that the U.S. has established a precedent that powerful nations need not be held accountable for their crimes. It is a precedent that Russia knows well, exploits regularly, and will certainly use again and again.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe journalist has been far from alone in recently calling out previous U.S. actions against the court. In a March opinion piece for the Chicago Tribune, Sara L. Ochs, a law professor at the University of Louisville, pointed out that while the ICC is generally prevented from probing crimes committed by nonmembers, there have been exceptions:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe ICC exercised this jurisdiction over a nonmember in 2020, when it authorized an investigation into atrocities committed in Afghanistan. While Afghanistan is a member of the ICC, the investigation encompassed war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Taliban and affiliated terrorist groups, the Afghan National Security Forces, and—notably—U.S. military and intelligence personnel.\r\n\r\nThe Afghanistan investigation struck a nerve with the U.S. government, which had been an early supporter of the ICC at the time of its creation, but which declined to join the court in part due to the ICC\u0026#039;s ability to exercise jurisdiction over nonmembers.\r\n\r\nIn response to the ICC\u0026#039;s investigation into Afghanistan, then-President Donald Trump refused to recognize the court\u0026#039;s authority and issued an executive order imposing sanctions on ICC personnel involved in the Afghanistan investigation, ironically pursuant to the same authority by which the U.S. now sanctions Russia for its actions in Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\r\nThough \u0022Biden has since revoked Trump\u0026#039;s ICC sanctions, he has maintained U.S. objections to the court. But now that Russia is the superpower in the ICC\u0026#039;s hot seat, it\u0026#039;s time for Biden to reconsider,\u0022 Ochs argued. \u0022The ICC may be the one way to hold Putin individually accountable for Russian war crimes on Ukrainian soil.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Biden is under growing pressure to reform his administration\u0026#039;s position on the court given current conditions, some also charge—as Joel Mathis wrote for The Week on Monday—that the United States still \u0022can\u0026#039;t provide much leadership in the matter of Russia\u0026#039;s alleged war crimes against Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\nPointing to recent calls from members of the Biden administration for accountability for any crimes in Ukraine, Mathis made the case that the U.S. \u0022is ill-positioned to help bring about that justice—not without cloaking itself in immense hypocrisy.\u0022 Like Scahill and Ochs, he emphasized that in recent decades, \u0022the U.S. has used intimidation, sanctions, and the heft of its hegemonic power to guarantee that none of its soldiers or officials will ever be brought before the court, no matter how deserving they might be.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There has been plenty to investigate,\u0022 he noted. \u0022The ICC\u0026#039;s existence has coincided almost precisely with America\u0026#039;s \u0026#039;forever war\u0026#039; era. During the last 20 years, the U.S. has launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iraq; tortured prisoners at Abu Ghraib, Guantanamo Bay, and black sites around Europe; bombed civilians in Syria; and committed countless other acts worthy of scrutiny. Accountability has been rare. Gina Haspel ordered the destruction of evidence of torture and then was named CIA director. Others received pardons and were transformed into heroes for the Fox News set.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs for Russia\u0026#039;s alleged crimes, Human Rights Watch\u0026#039;s Europe and Central Asia director, Hugh Williamson, said Sunday that \u0022the cases we documented amount to unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Rape, murder, and other violent acts against people in the Russian forces\u0026#039; custody should be investigated as war crimes,\u0022 Williamson added, referencing allegations from the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv areas.\r\n\r\nIn Bucha, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, \u0022we found mass graves filled with civilians,\u0022 Serhiy Nykyforov, a spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Sunday.\r\n\r\n\u0022We found people with their hands and with their legs tied up,\u0022 he continued, \u0022and [with] bullet holes at the back of their heads—so they were clearly civilians and they were executed. We found half-burned bodies as if somebody tried to hide their crimes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I have to be very careful with my... wording, but it looks exactly like war crimes,\u0022 Nykyforov told the BBC. He also acknowledged that Human Rights Watch is investigating and that the ICC \u0022is very dedicated to pursuing all the war criminals.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNoting allegations in Bucha and beyond, Ned Price, a spokesperson for U.S. State Department, said Monday that \u0022we have previously assessed that members of Russia\u0026#039;s forces have committed war crimes. The images we have seen and reports we have heard suggest the atrocities are not the act of a rogue soldier; they are part of a broader, troubling campaign.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Those responsible for atrocities must be held accountable—as must those who ordered them,\u0022 he said. \u0022They cannot and will not act with impunity. We are tracking and documenting atrocities and sharing information with institutions working to hold responsible those accountable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are pursuing accountability, supporting international accountability mechanisms and NGOs documenting human rights abuses,\u0022 Price added, explaining that the U.S. is backing a multi-national team of international prosecutors to aid the Ukrainian prosecutor general.\r\n\r\nScahill noted Friday that \u0022the war in Ukraine is simultaneously a war of aggression being waged by Putin and part of a larger geopolitical battle between the U.S., NATO, and Russia.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It should not be assumed that the strategies and actions being employed by Washington and its allies in their proxy war against Moscow will always be in the best interest of Ukraine or its people,\u0022 he wrote. \u0022Likewise, Ukraine\u0026#039;s calls for military support and action from the West—however justifiable and sincere they are—may not be in the best interest of the rest of the world, particularly if they increase the likelihood of nuclear war or World War III.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The overt war in Ukraine will have to end at the negotiating table,\u0022 he concluded. \u0022But the proxy war is escalating and will have consequences that extend far beyond the current battlefield.\u0022