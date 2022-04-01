'Win for Workers Across America': Amazon Union Victory Inspires Progressives

Progressives hailed Friday\u0026#039;s unionization vote by employees at an Amazon warehouse in New York City as a historic victory for workers across the United States and an inspiring call to action for others seeking to organize.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is the catalyst for the revolution.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn what\u0026#039;s being described as a \u0022tremendous upset\u0022 of \u0022David versus Goliath\u0022 proportions, employees at Amazon\u0026#039;s JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island—led by fired worker Chris Smalls—defeated a multimillion-dollar union-busting effort by one of the world\u0026#039;s largest and most powerful corporations and voted to form the Amazon Labor Union (ALU).\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s official,\u0022 ALU tweeted after the vote. \u0022Amazon Labor Union is the first Amazon union in U.S. history. Power to the people!\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is the catalyst for the revolution,\u0022 Smalls, the ALU organizer and president, said while celebrating the vote.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nErica Smiley, executive director of the labor advocacy group Jobs With Justice, said in a statement that \u0022this triumphant union victory over Amazon represents a watershed moment in the labor movement.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Amazon finally got what it deserved today after the trillion-dollar company ignored the demands for safer working conditions in 2020 from its workers exposed to Covid and retaliated against Christian Smalls and others who led a walkout,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\nSmiley added that \u0022the closeness of the election in Bessemer, Alabama\u0022—where Amazon employees are also fighting to form a union—\u0022is a further indication of the genuine sea-change for all Amazon workers and workers everywhere.\u0022\r\n\r\nVarshini Prakash, executive director of the youth-led climate group Sunrise Movement, cheered Friday\u0026#039;s \u0022win for workers across America,\u0022 while hailing \u0022worker victories at giant corporations like Amazon and Starbucks\u0022 as \u0022part of a growing wave of activism that is paving the way for a more just economy.\u0022\r\n\r\nOur Revolution, the progressive political action group spun out of Sen. Bernie Sanders\u0026#039; (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign, called the results of the vote \u0022a massive victory\u0022 and \u0022an inspiration for working-class people across the U.S.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDennis Hogan, who rose to prominence organizing a graduate students\u0026#039; union at Brown University, tweeted: \u0022Doubtless there will be many takes on the Amazon Labor Union\u0026#039;s historic and little-anticipated victory in the election today. But I think a lot of it boils down to this: for everyone in the labor movement, it\u0026#039;s time to dramatically rethink what we imagine is possible.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s probably never been a better time to take big risks and win,\u0022 he added. \u0022Who knows how long this window of militancy and possibility will last. Months? Years? Impossible to say. But if you\u0026#039;re not making big moves now you risk missing it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEric Blanc, an assistant professor of labor studies at Rutgers University and author of Red State Revolt: The Teachers\u0026#039; Strike Wave and Working-Class Politics, tweeted that \u0022the iron is hot—unions urgently need to seize the moment for new organizing.\u0022\r\n\r\nSome labor advocates reported increased interest from workers seeing to form their own unions.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOthers, including numerous Democratic U.S. lawmakers, called on Congress to pass the Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, legislation whose provisions include penalties for employers who engage in union-busting activity.\r\n\r\n\u0022Fantastic news,\u0022 Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) tweeted about the ALU vote. \u0022Now let\u0026#039;s get the PRO Act to [President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s] desk to protect the right of all workers to organize.\u0022