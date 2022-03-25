Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) holds a news conference on March 1, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) holds a news conference on March 1, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

Jayapal Rebukes GOP Over 'Baseless and Frankly Racist' Attacks on Judge Jackson

"Even as America applauds how Judge Jackson endured the hearings with fortitude and grace under fire," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, "she should not have been subjected to this treatment in the first place."

Kenny Stancil

In the wake of this week's Supreme Court hearings—during which Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was forced to endure what critics called "absolutely ridiculous" questions from Senate Republicans—Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Friday commended President Joe Biden's nominee for maintaining her composure and denounced GOP lawmakers for engaging in "racist attacks."

"The baseless and frankly racist attacks we have seen in recent days demean the Senate Judiciary Committee."

"At the conclusion of the week of hearings, it could not be clearer why President Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court, and how deeply deserving she is of confirmation," Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement. "Her knowledge, breadth of experience, and skill as a jurist were on full display under questioning."

"Her empathy, passion, and commitment to equal justice under law could not be dimmed, even with shameful attacks thrown at her," Jayapal continued. "In the face of outrageous treatment from Republicans on the committee, she showed what can only be described as judicial temperament."

Jackson's years of experience as a public defender have been cited as clear evidence of her commitment to upholding the constitutional rights of all—including criminal defendants without the means to hire an attorney and detainees at Guantánamo Bay.

Nevertheless, said Jayapal, "the Republican Party—from senators on the committee, to members of the caucus, to campaign arms on social media—have used this occasion not to undertake a serious constitutional obligation, but rather to berate, hector, and discredit the first Black woman nominated to the high court."

Several Republicans have been criticized for their abrasive conduct toward Jackson. That includes, but is not limited to, Sen. Lindsay Graham (S.C.), who spent much of his time complaining about the treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 confirmation hearing; Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.), who deployed QAnon tropes in an attempt to smear Jackson for what he suggested was her failure to adequately punish sex offenders; and Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), who demanded to know what Jackson thinks about children's books that promote anti-racism.

Related Content

Hawley, Cruz

Senators' Attacks of Judge Jackson Expose 'Total Bankruptcy' of the GOP

Jessica Corbett

"Even as America applauds how Judge Jackson endured the hearings with fortitude and grace under fire, it demands to be said: she should not have been subjected to this treatment in the first place," said Jayapal. "The baseless and frankly racist attacks we have seen in recent days demean the Senate Judiciary Committee and these proceedings, and disparage the nominee to an unacceptable degree."

"Judge Jackson's treatment will unfortunately be all too familiar to women, especially women of color and particularly Black women," she continued. "We can recall every moment we've experienced what can at best be described as antagonizing and at worst as bullying."

"But of course," Jayapal added, "Judge Jackson responded as Black women and women of color will also recognize: with poise and unflappable dignity. I join millions around the country in applauding her nomination, her performance throughout these hearings, and look forward to recognizing her as Justice Jackson."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

israeli_apartheid

Human Rights Groups Agree: Apartheid Is Exactly What Israel Is Doing

Phyllis Bennis ·

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Progressives Champion Jackson for Supreme Court as Hearings Begin

Jessica Corbett ·

AOC student debt speech

'We Can Do It Again': Citing Covid-19 Test Reversal, AOC Calls On Biden to #CancelStudentDebt

Brett Wilkins ·

Landrieu Heitkamp Manchin

'Utterly Shameless': Former Democratic Senators Join Fossil Fuel Lobby Group

Brett Wilkins ·

Latest News

See all
Bernie

Sanders Intros Revival of 95% Windfall Profits Tax From WWII to Curb Corporate Greed

"We cannot allow big oil companies and other large, profitable corporations to continue to use the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the specter of inflation to make obscene profits by price gouging Americans."

Jessica Corbett ·

Amazon workers vote for union

Former Amazon Worker Leads Thousands of Warehouse Employees in Historic Union Vote

"You make Amazon $638 million a day!" Christian Smalls, who leads the independent Amazon Labor Union, told workers this week. "It's time we get paid our fair share."

Julia Conley ·

Saudi war Yemen

Progressives Demand End to US Involvement on 7th Anniversary of Saudi-Led War on Yemen

"American complicity in this humanitarian disaster has persisted for too long," said a group of congressional lawmakers, "and we will not allow it to continue."

Kenny Stancil ·

gas tanker

Locals Warn Biden's EU Export Plan Would Make Gulf Coast 'Sacrifice Zone' for Fracked Gas

"President Biden cannot call himself a climate president while ignoring the needs and reality of impacted communities."

Brett Wilkins ·

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) holds a news conference on March 1, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Jayapal Rebukes GOP Over 'Baseless and Frankly Racist' Attacks on Judge Jackson

"Even as America applauds how Judge Jackson endured the hearings with fortitude and grace under fire," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, "she should not have been subjected to this treatment in the first place."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.