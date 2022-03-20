Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

polar heat

Scientists expressed alarm as temperatures near both poles soared to 50°-90°F above normal in recent days. (Image: Climate Reanalyzer)

'Unthinkable': Scientists Shocked as Polar Temperatures Soar 50 to 90 Degrees Above Normal

"With everything going on in the world right now, the dual polar climate disasters of 2022 should be the top stor

Brett Wilkins

Scientists expressed shock and alarm this weekend amid extreme high temperatures near both of the Earth's poles—the latest signs of the accelerating planetary climate emergency.

"This event is completely unprecedented and upended our expectations about the Antarctic climate system."

Temperatures in parts of Antarctica were 50°F-90°F above normal in recent days, while earlier this week the mercury soared to over 50°F higher than average—close to the freezing mark—in areas of the Arctic.

Stefano Di Battista, an Antarctic climatologist, tweeted that such record-shattering heat near the South Pole was "unthinkable" and "impossible."

"Antarctic climatology has been rewritten," di Battista wrote.

The joint French-Italian Concordia research station in eastern Antarctica recorded an all-time high of 10°F on Friday. In contrast, high temperatures at the station this time in March average below -50°F.

Jonathan Wille, a researcher studying polar meteorology at Université Grenoble Alpes in France, told The Washington Post that "this event is completely unprecedented and upended our expectations about the Antarctic climate system."

"This is when temperatures should be rapidly falling since the summer solstice in December," Wille tweeted. "This is a Pacific Northwest 2021 heatwave kind of event," he added, referring to the record-breaking event in which parts of Canada topped 120°F for the first time in recorded history. "Never supposed to happen."

Walt Meier, a senior research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado, told USA Today that "you don't see the North and the South [poles] both melting at the same time" because "they are opposite seasons."

"It's definitely an unusual occurrence," he added.

As Common Dreams has reported, the Arctic has been warming three times faster than the world as a whole, accelerating polar ice melt, ocean warming, and other manifestations of the climate emergency.

"Looking back over the last few decades, we can clearly see a trend in warming, particularly in the 'cold season' in the Arctic," Ruth Mottram, a climate scientist with the Danish Meteorological Institute, told the Post. "It's not surprising that warm air is busting through into the Arctic this year. In general, we expect to see more and more of these events in the future."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Greenland ice seen durin a helicopter tour

Rainfall Observed at Peak of Greenland Ice Sheet for First Time on Record

Jake Johnson ·

Amanda Solano and other members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 gathered for a rally in Glendale, Colorado, on January 13, 2022, during the strike against King Soopers.

'Strikes Absolutely Work': Kroger Workers Win New Contract

Kenny Stancil ·

daily_news

Alden Global Capital Is Killing the Newsroom

Jim Hightower ·

Fight jets Canada

100 Public Figures Oppose Trudeau's $77 Billion Fighter Jet Purchase

Canadian Foreign Policy Institute ·

Latest News

See all
polar heat

'Unthinkable': Scientists Shocked as Polar Temperatures Soar 50 to 90 Degrees Above Normal

"With everything going on in the world right now, the dual polar climate disasters of 2022 should be the top stor

Brett Wilkins ·

Mykolaiv barracks attack

Russian Forces Strike Deeper Into Mariupol, Launch Devastating Strike on Mykolaiv Barracks

Russia also reportedly fired a hypersonic missile at a Ukrainian arms depot Saturday, the first time such a weapon has ever been used in war.

Brett Wilkins ·

Ukraine Child Refugee

UNICEF Urges Stronger Protections as 1.5 Million Ukrainian Children Flee War

"Displaced children are extremely vulnerable to being separated from their families, exploited, and trafficked."

Brett Wilkins ·

death penalty

'Absolutely Barbaric': South Carolina OKs Firing Squad Executions

"State-sanctioned murder has no place in a civilized society," said one death penalty abolitionist.

Brett Wilkins ·

Fossil fuel protest

Climate Groups Blast Biden Energy Dept for Approving LNG Export Increase

"Peace will only come through accelerating the transition to renewable energy, not by trading Russian oligarchs for American oil and gas barons," said a Greenpeace campaigner.

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.