Biden Calls Putin 'A War Criminal' as Russia Continues to Attack Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin \u0022a war criminal\u0022 on Wednesday afternoon as the deadly and ongoing assault on Ukraine continued.\r\n\r\nAsked whether he was ready to apply the title to Putin, Biden told a reporter, \u0022I think he is a war criminal,\u0022 before walking away.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s comment follows similar remarks by human rights advocates and United Nations officials—and it comes as the U.S. president prepares to discuss the war with NATO and other European leaders in Brussels next week.\r\n\r\nSince Putin announced the invasion on February 24, the International Criminal Court has launched a probe into Russia\u0026#039;s alleged war crimes, including targeting civilians and infrastructure such as hospitals.\r\n\r\nWhile Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have reportedly made progress on a peace deal, at least hundreds of civilians have been killed, millions of people have fled Ukraine, and a U.N. report estimated Wednesday that the war has caused at least $100 billion in damage to infrastructure.