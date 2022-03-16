Sign up for our newsletter.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech while visiting the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Missouri on December 8, 2021. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden Calls Putin 'A War Criminal' as Russia Continues to Attack Ukraine

The comment echoed recent remarks from human rights advocates who have condemned alleged war crimes by Russian forces.

Jessica Corbett

U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" on Wednesday afternoon as the deadly and ongoing assault on Ukraine continued.

Asked whether he was ready to apply the title to Putin, Biden told a reporter, "I think he is a war criminal," before walking away.

Biden's comment follows similar remarks by human rights advocates and United Nations officials—and it comes as the U.S. president prepares to discuss the war with NATO and other European leaders in Brussels next week.

Since Putin announced the invasion on February 24, the International Criminal Court has launched a probe into Russia's alleged war crimes, including targeting civilians and infrastructure such as hospitals.

While Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have reportedly made progress on a peace deal, at least hundreds of civilians have been killed, millions of people have fled Ukraine, and a U.N. report estimated Wednesday that the war has caused at least $100 billion in damage to infrastructure.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

