After 2 Years, WHO Chief Says Pandemic Not 'Over Anywhere Until It's Over Everywhere'

The head of the World Health Organization stressed Wednesday that the global Covid-19 pandemic is still \u0022far from over\u0022 and lamented the ongoing and \u0022major\u0022 barriers in getting vaccines and treatments \u0022everywhere they are needed.\u0022\r\n\r\nWHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus\u0026#039; remarks at a press briefing came just days before the two-year anniversary of the global health agency officially declaring the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, 2020.\r\n\r\nIn the years since, the virus has killed over six million people worldwide—a death toll estimate that many experts agree in reality is far higher—as public health campaigners have continued to lambast vastly unequal access to lifesaving jabs and technology, including through coronavirus-related intellectual property protections.\r\n\r\nWhile Covid-19 cases and deaths are waning, Tedros said that the pandemic \u0022will not be over anywhere until it\u0026#039;s over everywhere.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe noted for example that currently \u0022many countries in Asia and the Pacific are facing surges of cases and deaths\u0022 and also expressed concern over some countries\u0026#039; drastic reduction in testing.\r\n\r\nThe WHO also announced new self-testing guidance, saying they should be offered alongside lab testing.\r\n\r\nSuch kits, The Associated Press reported, \u0022have rarely been available in poor countries.\u0022\r\n\r\nTedros added that the health agency and its partners are working on procuring additional funding to rapidly get self-tests to those countries requesting them.\r\n\r\nCampaigners with the Peoples Vaccine Alliance, meanwhile, are gearing up to mark Friday\u0026#039;s anniversary with virtual and in-person events centered on the demand to the monopolies that large pharmaceutical companies have maintained over the ownership of patents and manufacturing of vaccines and other treatments.\r\n\r\n\u0022As we enter the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, billions of people worldwide still don\u0026#039;t have access to Covid vaccines and treatments,\u0022 organizers declare. \u0022Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies are recording profits of over $1 million per hour and world leaders refuse to stand up to them.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Join us,\u0022 they said, \u0022to demand world leaders stand with people, not Big Pharma, and finally end this pandemic.\u0022