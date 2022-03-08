US Lawmakers Slammed for Double Standard on Russian, Israeli Crimes

Rights advocates this week accused U.S. lawmakers of hypocrisy for backing severe sanctions to punish Russian aggression in Ukraine while unconditionally supporting Israel and condemning efforts to hold it accountable for violating international law in Palestine.\r\n\r\n\u0022Members of Congress have shown their hypocrisy on this issue by supporting anti-BDS legislation when it comes to demanding accountability for Israel\u0026#039;s human rights violations.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are watching at this moment a really horrific set of violations of international law and human rights in Ukraine, and we\u0026#039;re seeing an international response that is unified, robust, and also completely hypocritical,\u0022 Yousef Munayyer, a nonresident senior fellow at the Arab Center in Washington, D.C., told Politico.\r\n\r\nMunayyer—who supports the nonviolent Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement for Palestinian rights—stressed that \u0022Russia should be held accountable\u0022 for its invasion of Ukraine, while noting the disparate treatment by U.S. lawmakers of Palestinians and Ukrainians resisting aggression.\r\n\r\n\u0022Members of Congress have shown their hypocrisy on this issue by supporting anti-BDS legislation when it comes to demanding accountability for Israel\u0026#039;s human rights violations,\u0022 he said, \u0022but now they are all for these kinds of efforts\u0022 targeting Russia.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBefore Russian troops even invaded Ukraine, lawmakers from both parties supported stringent sanctions in response to what Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) called Russia\u0026#039;s \u0022brazen violation of international law\u0022 for declaring Moscow-backed separatist enclaves in Donetsk and Luhansk independent.\r\n\r\nRussia\u0026#039;s actions constitute flagrant violations of international law. So do Israel\u0026#039;s, according to prominent international organizations and human rights groups. The nearly 55-year occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the construction and expansion of exclusively Jewish settlements on occupied Palestinian land, the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian communities, the blockade of Gaza, the killing and of wounding of civilians during military operations ranging from wars to protest suppression, and other policies and actions—including what prominent Israeli and international rights groups call apartheid—all run afoul of international law.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs the Biden administration and an overwhelming majority in both houses of Congress support severe sanctions targeting the Russian government and economy, they remain steadfast supporters of Israel—which receives $3.8 billion in unconditional annual U.S. aid—and vocal opponents of efforts to boycott the nation.\r\n\r\nIn 2019, House members approved a resolution condemning BDS by a vote of 398-17. Last week, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) reintroduced the Israel Anti-Boycott Act—which in a previous iteration threatened violators with up to $1 million in fines and as many as 20 years\u0026#039; imprisonment—on the same day he called for an immediate end to Russian oil imports.\r\n\r\nPolitico fellow Joseph Gedeon noted Monday that \u0022while U.S. politicians have jumped over themselves to sanction Russia back to the Stone Age, widespread anti-BDS sentiment among politicians has advocates iced out of public debate.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKhaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, told Politico that \u0022the U.S. has sanctions against many countries that haven\u0026#039;t invaded their neighbors. But whereas the international community mobilized swiftly to confront Russia\u0026#039;s occupation of Ukraine, it has done very little to roll back Israel\u0026#039;s occupation.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s exactly this lack of any real accountability or constraint on Israel that ultimately led to the BDS movement,\u0022 he added.