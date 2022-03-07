Ukrainians Reject 'Completely Immoral' Evacuation Corridors That Lead to Russia

Ukraine\u0026#039;s government on Monday rejected what one official called a \u0022completely immoral\u0022 Russian offer to allow civilians fleeing deadly bombardment to flee via \u0022humanitarian corridors\u0022 leading not to safer Ukrainian destinations in the west and south but rather into Russia and Belarus to the east and north.\r\n\r\n\u0022I don\u0026#039;t know many Ukrainians who want to take refuge in Russia.\u0022\r\n\r\nMaps originally published by Russia\u0026#039;s state-owned RIA news agency showed that the proposed humanitarian corridor from Kyiv would lead to Belarus—from which many Russian troops invaded Ukraine—while people fleeing Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Sumy would be given safe passage into Russia. The Russian offer came in response to a personal request from French President Emmanuel Macron.\r\n\r\nA spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to \u0022use people\u0026#039;s suffering to create a television picture,\u0022 according to Reuters.\r\n\r\n\u0022They are citizens of Ukraine, they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine,\u0022 the spokesperson added.\r\n\r\nMacron also blasted what he called the \u0022moral and political cynicism\u0022 of the Russian proposal.\r\n\r\n\u0022I don\u0026#039;t know many Ukrainians who want to take refuge in Russia,\u0022 the French president told LCI Monday. \u0022It\u0026#039;s hypocrisy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRussia\u0026#039;s proposal followed two days of failed ceasefire efforts meant to enable civilians to evacuate the Black Sea port city of Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of residents have run out of food and water amid continued Russian besiegement and heavy bombardment. The number of civilian casualties there is unknown, but reportedly include an 18-month-old infant and a six-year-old girl.\r\n\r\nPhotos and video published Sunday showed Russian shelling of an evacuation point in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, as well as the attack\u0026#039;s bloody aftermath. The town\u0026#039;s mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn, said eight civilians were killed, including a family of four.\r\n\r\n\u0022In front of my eyes, two small children and two adults died,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nOn Monday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it had recorded 1,207 civilian casualties—406 killed and 801 injured—nationwide since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.\r\n\r\n\u0022Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes,\u0022 the agency said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs of Sunday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that more than 1,735,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine had arrived in neighboring nations. The vast majority—more than one million people—had entered Poland, where some non-white refugees, many of them African and South Asian students, have reportedly suffered racist attacks and abuse at the hands of xenophobic locals.\r\n\r\nUNHCR warned Monday that \u0022in the coming days, millions more lives will be uprooted, unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict.\u0022