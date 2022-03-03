US Praised for Plan to Transfer Covid Tech to WHO

Public health advocates welcomed the Biden administration\u0026#039;s announcement Thursday that the U.S. will share certain medical technologies used to produce Covid-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines with the World Health Organization as part of an effort to combat the global pandemic that continues to kill thousands of people each week.\r\n\r\n\u0022The immediate medical value of Thursday\u0026#039;s announcement will depend on which NIH technologies are licensed.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said Thursday that it will offer unspecified technologies being developed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the WHO\u0026#039;s Covid-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) for licensing\u0026nbsp;through the United Nations-backed\u0026nbsp;Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), which experts say will empower generic manufacturers to boost the global supply of lifesaving diagnostics, drugs, and jabs.\r\n\r\nAfter being urged to share coronavirus-related knowledge for nearly two years by justice campaigners around the globe, \u0022HHS is stepping up to share medical technology with the world,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen\u0026#039;s Access to Medicines program, said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Early in the pandemic, WHO and many developing countries put forward C-TAP as a vehicle for sharing medical technology, so that researchers and manufacturers could help make available to people everywhere tests, treatment, and vaccine technology, and ultimately, improve on those medical tools,\u0022 said Maybarduk. \u0022The world\u0026#039;s people have traveled a brutally hard path since, characterized by extreme shortages and a global vaccine apartheid that has contributed to countless deaths.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo date, just 13% of people in low-income countries have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot, according to Our World in Data. On the African continent, nearly 82% of people have yet to receive a single dose. Researchers at Public Citizen have warned that Pfizer is poised to replicate this inequity by imposing intellectual property restrictions on its Paxlovid treatment.\r\n\r\nWith Thursday\u0026#039;s announcement, said Maybarduk, HHS is taking steps \u0022to help catalyze WHO\u0026#039;s vision of a more equitable future by offering publicly owned technologies from NIH, the world\u0026#039;s premier biomedical research institution.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThanking NIH for \u0022its offer of innovative therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostic methods for Covid-19,\u0022 WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement that the \u0022voluntary sharing of technologies through nonexclusive agreements will not only help us put the pandemic behind us; it will also empower low- and middle-income countries to produce their own medical products and achieve equitable access.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, Maybarduk stressed that \u0022the immediate medical value of Thursday\u0026#039;s announcement will depend on which NIH technologies are licensed.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post reported that senior NIH official Anthony Fauci \u0022declined to detail which technologies would be made available for licensing by other countries, saying the plan\u0026#039;s details were \u0026#039;still being ironed out.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the newspaper:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe new policy is not intended to apply to the vaccines and therapeutics that have been developed by private companies and are currently in the U.S. market, according to three people familiar with the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the news media.\r\n\r\nThe United States is not expected to share NIH-developed technology that was used by Moderna, the vaccine maker that worked closely with the U.S. government in its messenger RNA vaccine. Foreign countries and developers have\u0026nbsp;long petitioned\u0026nbsp;for access to Moderna\u0026#039;s technology and know-how, saying that it would allow them to more quickly replicate their own versions of Moderna\u0026#039;s vaccine.\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Maybarduk explained, \u0022NIH and NIH-supported research have been critical to the development of leading medical advances including the world\u0026#039;s most effective Covid vaccine, NIH-Moderna.\u0022 However, he pointed out, \u0022many NIH-owned technologies are early stage or comprise only part of a final medical product.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Thursday\u0026#039;s announcement is not a substitute for fully funding the global Covid response.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022To facilitate new production of today\u0026#039;s vaccines,\u0022 Maybarduk said, it would be necessary for HHS \u0022to require pharmaceutical firms to license technology\u0022—something the agency has not yet indicated it plans to do.\r\n\r\n\u0022Thursday\u0026#039;s announcement is not a substitute for fully funding the global Covid response,\u0022 Maybarduk emphasized. Referring to President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s newly unveiled pandemic\u0026nbsp;plan, he said that \u0022we are heartened to see the White House finally has asked Congress to further fund the global fight... but dismayed that the $5 billion requested falls short of the minimum $17 billion needed.\u0022\r\n\r\nMaybarduk called the move by HHS \u0022a turn toward sharing not only doses, but knowledge, which is the difference between charity and justice.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is a trajectory which if pursued with seriousness of purpose can improve resilience to future pandemics and bring a measure of justice to a terribly unjust time,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nNoting that \u0022the U.S. government is developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine, with hopes that it will prove effective against multiple variants,\u0022 Maybarduk added that \u0022Thursday\u0026#039;s announcement forges a path for sharing this publicly owned technology with humanity, as well.\u0022