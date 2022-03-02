Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

People hold banners during a demonstration in support of Ukraine at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 1, 2022.

People hold banners during a demonstration in support of Ukraine at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 1, 2022. (Photo: Paulo Lopes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

'The World Is With Us,' Says Zelenskyy After UN Members Vote to Condemn Putin Invasion

The resolution demanding an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine was backed by 141 nations.

Andrea Germanos

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of a nonbinding resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demanding an immediate withdrawal of troops from the country.

Voting took place during the General Assembly's first emergency meeting since 1997.

The resolution easily passed with 141 nations out of 193 members backing the measure. In addition to 35 abstentions, just five states—Belarus, Eritrea, Russia, North Korea, and Syria—voted against the resolution.

The measure calls for Russia's immediate withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine's internationally recognized borders and expresses "grave concern at reports of attacks on civilian facilities such as residences, schools, and hospitals, and of civilian casualties, including women, older persons, persons with disabilities, and children."

In a tweet responding to the vote, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to those who backed the measure, saying, "You have chosen the right side of history."

The results, Zelenskyy added, "show that a global anti-Putin coalition has been formed and is functioning. The world is with us. The truth is on our side. Victory will be ours."

A similar measure came before the 15-member U.N. Security Council last week but was defeated. Eleven members voted in favor of that resolution and three—China, India, and the United Arab Emirates—abstained. Russia rejected the resolution.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

us troops

'Nothing More Grotesque Than a Media Pushing for War,' Says Edward Snowden

Jessica Corbett ·

peace mural

Nobody Wins in the Conflict Over Ukraine

Ralph Nader ·

Secretary General of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard holds a press conference in East Jerusalem on February 1, 2022.

'Manifest Violation' of UN Charter: Amnesty Decries Russia Invasion

Andrea Germanos ·

Protest in support of vaccine patent waiver

As European Parliament Endorses Vaccine Patent Waiver, EU Urged to Stop Putting Pharma Profits Over Human Life

Jake Johnson ·

Latest News

See all
Climate activist Luisa Neubauer turns around after her speech at a demonstration under the slogan "Stop the war! Peace for Ukraine and all of Europe" against the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 27, 2022 in Berlin.

Climate Movement Announces Global Rallies to Demand End of War in Ukraine

One climate activist in Ukraine called for people to take part in demonstrations "in support of peace everywhere without fossil fuels."

Andrea Germanos ·

Joe Manchin

Manchin Floats Watered-Down Bill on Climate, Drug Prices, and Taxes

"Senate Democrats must work with Joe Manchin immediately to strike a deal," said one campaigner. "We cannot let this make-or-break moment on climate fall through our grasp."

Jessica Corbett ·

A bystander walks past a fresco by street artist Seth depicting a girl with a Ukrainian flag walking on tanks in Paris on March 1, 2022.

Across Ukraine, Civilians Rise Up to Face Down Russian Army

"People are holding out, and I think there is growing confidence that the Russian forces will not be able to take the city," said one activist in Kyiv.

Kenny Stancil ·

Plastic waste

175 Nations to Agree on 'Historic' Plastic Pollution Treaty

The treaty will be "an insurance policy for this generation and future ones, so they may live with plastic and not be doomed by it," said one official.

Julia Conley ·

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters

Warren Demands Big Pharma End 'Corporate Price Gouging'

Recent price hikes, says a letter led by the senator, "appear to be an example of pharmaceutical companies taking advantage of their abusive market power to expand already large profits."

Jessica Corbett ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.