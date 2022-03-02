'The World Is With Us,' Says Zelenskyy After UN Members Vote to Condemn Putin Invasion

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of a nonbinding resolution condemning Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine and demanding an immediate withdrawal of troops from the country.\r\n\r\nVoting took place during the General Assembly\u0026#039;s first emergency meeting since 1997.\r\n\r\nThe resolution easily passed with 141 nations out of 193 members backing the measure. In addition to 35 abstentions, just five states—Belarus, Eritrea, Russia, North Korea, and Syria—voted against the resolution.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe measure calls for Russia\u0026#039;s immediate withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine\u0026#039;s internationally recognized borders and expresses \u0022grave concern at reports of attacks on civilian facilities such as residences, schools, and hospitals, and of civilian casualties, including women, older persons, persons with disabilities, and children.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a tweet responding to the vote, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to those who backed the measure, saying, \u0022You have chosen the right side of history.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe results, Zelenskyy added, \u0022show that a global anti-Putin coalition has been formed and is functioning. The world is with us. The truth is on our side. Victory will be ours.\u0022\r\n\r\nA similar measure came before the 15-member U.N. Security Council last week but was defeated. Eleven members voted in favor of that resolution and three—China, India, and the United Arab Emirates—abstained. Russia rejected the resolution.