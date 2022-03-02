Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

UWD_immigration_protest1

Garcia criticized Biden for failing to revoke Title 42 and the 'Remain in Mexico' policies implemented under the Trump administration. (Photo: United We Dream)

Immigrant Youth Hold Rally Demanding Biden End All Deportations

"We feel the trauma every time lives are torn apart and loved ones are deported."

Jenna McGuire

A day after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, immigrant youth from across the U.S. rallied outside the White House on Wednesday, demanding an end to all deportations.

Organized by United We Dream—the largest immigrant youth-led group in the country—activists at the rally drew attention to the president's failed immigration policies and unveiled a banner acknowledging the over two million people who have been deported or expelled under the Biden administration.

"President Biden can praise his administration's purported achievements all he wants, but at the end of the day, young, Black, brown, and immigrant people from across the country know of his failures to protect our communities," said Cynthia Garcia, national campaigns manager for community protection at United We Dream, in a statement.

Garcia criticized Biden for failing to revoke Title 42 and the "Remain in Mexico" policies implemented under the Trump administration. Both policies are widely denounced as cruel by human rights experts, including United Nations officials.

"We feel the trauma every time lives are torn apart and loved ones are deported. We feel the pain of community members languishing in detention centers," Garcia continued. "We feel the damage on our physical and mental health when the president chooses to fund profit-driven surveillance technology over our well-being. It's up to all of us, across movements, to continue taking action to protect our communities when millions of lives are left on the line."

Yazmin Valdez—a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient who belongs to United We Dream and Kansas/Missouri Dream Alliance—said in a statement that Biden had failed on his campaign promises to stand up for immigrant, racial, and climate justice.

Related Content

U.S. volunteer Mary Keenan of Brownsville, Texas hands out markers on December 8, 2019 during a class for immigrant children at a refugee camp near the Gateway International Bridge in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico

Biden Rebuked for Plan to Implement 'Even Worse' Version of Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy

Kenny Stancil

Valdez said that her father was one of over 80,000 first-time DACA applicants whose applications have stalled after a federal ruling in Texas and that every day she lives with "the constant fear that my dad could be separated from our family and deported."

"This is the state of our country's immigration system; a system that willfully puts millions of families like mine in positions where we could be broken apart at any time," lamented Valdez. "I refuse to remain silent as President Biden chooses to keep my family—and millions more just like ours—at constant risk of detention, deportation, and family separation."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Jessica Cisneros

'The Fight Goes On': Cisneros Supporters Prepare for Runoff

"Young people have never felt more excited to elect a Green New Deal champion, especially when it means kicking out a corrupt, anti-choice, corporate Democrat," said head of the Sunrise Movement.

Jessica Corbett ·

Climate activist Luisa Neubauer turns around after her speech at a demonstration under the slogan "Stop the war! Peace for Ukraine and all of Europe" against the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 27, 2022 in Berlin.

Climate Movement Announces Global Rallies to Demand End of War in Ukraine

One climate activist in Ukraine called for people to take part in demonstrations "in support of peace everywhere without fossil fuels."

Andrea Germanos ·

Joe Manchin

Manchin Floats Watered-Down Bill on Climate, Drug Prices, and Taxes

"Senate Democrats must work with Joe Manchin immediately to strike a deal," said one campaigner. "We cannot let this make-or-break moment on climate fall through our grasp."

Jessica Corbett ·

A bystander walks past a fresco by street artist Seth depicting a girl with a Ukrainian flag walking on tanks in Paris on March 1, 2022.

Across Ukraine, Civilians Rise Up to Face Down Russian Army

"People are holding out, and I think there is growing confidence that the Russian forces will not be able to take the city," said one activist in Kyiv.

Kenny Stancil ·

UWD_immigration_protest1

Immigrant Youth Hold Rally Demanding Biden End All Deportations

"We feel the trauma every time lives are torn apart and loved ones are deported."

Jenna McGuire ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.