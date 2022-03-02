Immigrant Youth Hold Rally Demanding Biden End All Deportations

A day after President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s State of the Union address, immigrant youth from across the U.S. rallied outside the White House on Wednesday, demanding an end to all deportations.\r\n\r\nOrganized by United We Dream—the largest immigrant youth-led group in the country—activists at the rally drew attention to the president\u0026#039;s failed immigration policies and unveiled a banner acknowledging the over two million people who have been deported or expelled under the Biden administration.\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden can praise his administration\u0026#039;s purported achievements all he wants, but at the end of the day, young, Black, brown, and immigrant people from across the country know of his failures to protect our communities,\u0022 said Cynthia Garcia, national campaigns manager for community protection at United We Dream, in a statement.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGarcia criticized Biden for failing to revoke Title 42 and the \u0022Remain in Mexico\u0022 policies implemented under the Trump administration. Both policies are widely denounced as cruel by human rights experts, including United Nations officials.\r\n\r\n\u0022We feel the trauma every time lives are torn apart and loved ones are deported. We feel the pain of community members languishing in detention centers,\u0022 Garcia continued. \u0022We feel the damage on our physical and mental health when the president chooses to fund profit-driven surveillance technology over our well-being. It\u0026#039;s up to all of us, across movements, to continue taking action to protect our communities when millions of lives are left on the line.\u0022\r\n\r\nYazmin Valdez—a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient who belongs to United We Dream and Kansas/Missouri Dream Alliance—said in a statement that Biden had failed on his campaign promises to stand up for immigrant, racial, and climate justice.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nValdez said that her father was one of over 80,000 first-time DACA applicants whose applications have stalled after a federal ruling in Texas and that every day she lives with \u0022the constant fear that my dad could be separated from our family and deported.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is the state of our country\u0026#039;s immigration system; a system that willfully puts millions of families like mine in positions where we could be broken apart at any time,\u0022 lamented Valdez. \u0022I refuse to remain silent as President Biden chooses to keep my family—and millions more just like ours—at constant risk of detention, deportation, and family separation.\u0022