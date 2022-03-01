Ukraine Climate Strikers Call for Day of Action to Demand 'End of This War'

The Ukrainian arm of the climate movement Fridays for Future on Tuesday called for global demonstrations to demand an end to Russia\u0026#039;s military assault.\r\n\r\n\u0022We ask all of our brothers and sisters from Fridays For Future to go on the streets, to demand this war to end, to fight for peace in our name,\u0022 the group said in a Twitter thread.\r\n\r\nWhile the international climate strikes take place on Fridays, the Ukrainian group called for additional demonstrations to be held Thursday this week to center on the call for an end to military hostilities in their country.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are youth climate activists usually fighting a crisis we didn\u0026#039;t cause, now finding ourselves at the front lines of a war we didn\u0026#039;t start,\u0022 they continued.\r\n\r\nThe climate strikers also put blame for \u0022many recent wars\u0022 on fossil fuels, which they called \u0022resources we no longer need.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022War for fossil fuels could be even next your home,\u0022 the activists warned.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFridays for Future Russia—which retweeted Fridays for Future Ukraine\u0026#039;s thread—last week put out a message of solidarity with their Ukrainian counterparts.\r\n\r\nIn a Twitter thread last Thursday, the day Russia launched its invasion, the group rejected war as \u0022not fair.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In a situation where the world is suffering from climate, environmental, and other crises, war will only exacerbate these crises, but will not help to solve them,\u0022 wrote Fridays for Future Russia. \u0022In our time, all conflicts must be resolved through diplomacy, and not by the blood of civilians in other countries.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Russian activists said their group \u0022has always opposed\u0022 and \u0022will continue to oppose any military action, no matter how \u0026#039;fair\u0026#039; they are portrayed by state propaganda.\u0022\r\n\r\nThey further vowed to \u0022continue to fight for peace and justice for all the inhabitants of the planet, especially in the current conditions.\u0022