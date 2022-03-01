Sign up for our newsletter.

Climate protesters with the Fridays for Future movement hold placards during a demonstration outside City Hall in Kiev, Ukraine on Sept. 25, 2020. (Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukraine Climate Strikers Call for Day of Action to Demand 'End of This War'

"We are youth climate activists usually fighting a crisis we didn't cause, now finding ourselves at the front lines of a war we didn't start," said the group calling for global solidarity this week.

Andrea Germanos

The Ukrainian arm of the climate movement Fridays for Future on Tuesday called for global demonstrations to demand an end to Russia's military assault.

"We ask all of our brothers and sisters from Fridays For Future to go on the streets, to demand this war to end, to fight for peace in our name," the group said in a Twitter thread.

While the international climate strikes take place on Fridays, the Ukrainian group called for additional demonstrations to be held Thursday this week to center on the call for an end to military hostilities in their country.

"We are youth climate activists usually fighting a crisis we didn't cause, now finding ourselves at the front lines of a war we didn't start," they continued.

The climate strikers also put blame for "many recent wars" on fossil fuels, which they called "resources we no longer need."

"War for fossil fuels could be even next your home," the activists warned.

Fridays for Future Russia—which retweeted Fridays for Future Ukraine's thread—last week put out a message of solidarity with their Ukrainian counterparts.

In a Twitter thread last Thursday, the day Russia launched its invasion, the group rejected war as "not fair."

"In a situation where the world is suffering from climate, environmental, and other crises, war will only exacerbate these crises, but will not help to solve them," wrote Fridays for Future Russia. "In our time, all conflicts must be resolved through diplomacy, and not by the blood of civilians in other countries."

The Russian activists said their group "has always opposed" and "will continue to oppose any military action, no matter how 'fair' they are portrayed by state propaganda."

They further vowed to "continue to fight for peace and justice for all the inhabitants of the planet, especially in the current conditions."

