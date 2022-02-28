'World Is Racing Toward the Cliff': Belarus to Host Russian Nuclear Weapons

Anti-nuclear groups on Monday decried a referendum in Belarus allowing for the country to host nuclear weapons, as the European Union warned the development puts the entire planet on a \u0022very dangerous path.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This move by [Lukashenko] is concerning at any time but particularly alarming given Putin\u0026#039;s recent nuclear escalation in words and actions.\u0022\r\n\r\nJosep Borrell, the E.U.\u0026#039;s high representative for foreign affairs, was among those calling the referendum vote into question, saying it was \u0022orchestrated\u0022 by President Alexander Lukashenko \u0022in a context of widespread human rights violations\u0022 and the government\u0026#039;s \u0022brutal repression against all segments of the Belarusian society.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut regardless of the criticism, the reported results of the referendum—which showed more than 65% of voters supporting changes to the constitution including a renunciation of the country\u0026#039;s neutral and non-nuclear status as well as new broad powers and legal immunity for Lukashenko—are expected to allow Russia to launch nuclear missiles from the Eastern European country.\r\n\r\nThe vote took place as Belarus also prepares to send troops to Ukraine to support the Russian military in its invasion that began last week.\r\n\r\nDerek Johnson, managing partner of the international anti-nuclear coalition Global Zero, called the Belarusian referendum \u0022the most alarming thing I\u0026#039;ve seen in my entire professional career.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The world is racing toward the cliff with no off-ramp in sight,\u0022 Johnson said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDays after drawing international condemnation by invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called on his military to put nuclear forces on \u0022high alert,\u0022 sparking fears that the conflict has entered \u0022a truly dangerous spiral,\u0022 according to one historian.\r\n\r\nSunday\u0026#039;s referendum was \u0022particularly alarming,\u0022 said the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), \u0022given Putin\u0026#039;s recent nuclear escalation in words and actions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLukashenko said in a statement Sunday that he may \u0022turn to Putin to return the nuclear weapons that I gave away without any conditions\u0022 following the fall of the Soviet Union.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022We are facing a tragedy for Ukraine, but also a major regional crisis with potentially disastrous implications for us all,\u0022 said United Nations Secretary-General\u0026nbsp;António Guterres Monday. \u0022The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable.\u0022\r\n\r\nSwedish Foreign Affairs Minister Ann Linde condemned the referendum results, noting that the Belarusian government, which has been run by Lukashenko for nearly three decades, has violated \u0022international law and democratic principles\u0022 by incarcerating more than a thousand political prisoners and imposing \u0022severe political repression.\u0022\r\n\r\nSviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader who ran against Lukashenko in the 2020 election before being exiled, said the public does not support the war against Ukraine, despite the government\u0026#039;s claims.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe \u0022best response\u0022 by the international community to the referendum result, said Franak Viačorka, senior adviser to Tsikhanouskaya, \u0022would be sanctions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We stand with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in opposing this anti-democratic initiative and will work with civil society to restore Belarus\u0026#039; nuclear weapon free pledge,\u0022 said ICAN. \u0022We will always stand with democracy against weapons of mass destruction.\u0022