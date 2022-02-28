Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

In dangerous times, independent news you can trust is more vital than ever.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The existence of Common Dreams rests on the belief that a small-dollar donor model, not corporate advertisers buying influence, is the only real way to fund journalism people can trust. Right now is the moment when that idea is tested. This model works only if people who believe in this idea support it. So, if you’ve been waiting, now is that time. If donations fall short, we don’t survive. It’s that simple. Please chip in whatever you can to support nonprofit journalism in these dangerous times.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during a press conference following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 18, 2022. (Photo: Sergei Guneyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

'World Is Racing Toward the Cliff': Belarus to Host Russian Nuclear Weapons

One international campaigner called the country's decision to renounce its anti-nuclear status "the most alarming thing I've seen in my entire professional career."

Julia Conley

Anti-nuclear groups on Monday decried a referendum in Belarus allowing for the country to host nuclear weapons, as the European Union warned the development puts the entire planet on a "very dangerous path."

"This move by [Lukashenko] is concerning at any time but particularly alarming given Putin's recent nuclear escalation in words and actions."

Josep Borrell, the E.U.'s high representative for foreign affairs, was among those calling the referendum vote into question, saying it was "orchestrated" by President Alexander Lukashenko "in a context of widespread human rights violations" and the government's "brutal repression against all segments of the Belarusian society."

But regardless of the criticism, the reported results of the referendum—which showed more than 65% of voters supporting changes to the constitution including a renunciation of the country's neutral and non-nuclear status as well as new broad powers and legal immunity for Lukashenko—are expected to allow Russia to launch nuclear missiles from the Eastern European country.

The vote took place as Belarus also prepares to send troops to Ukraine to support the Russian military in its invasion that began last week.

Derek Johnson, managing partner of the international anti-nuclear coalition Global Zero, called the Belarusian referendum "the most alarming thing I've seen in my entire professional career."

"The world is racing toward the cliff with no off-ramp in sight," Johnson said.

Days after drawing international condemnation by invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called on his military to put nuclear forces on "high alert," sparking fears that the conflict has entered "a truly dangerous spiral," according to one historian.

Sunday's referendum was "particularly alarming," said the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), "given Putin's recent nuclear escalation in words and actions."

Lukashenko said in a statement Sunday that he may "turn to Putin to return the nuclear weapons that I gave away without any conditions" following the fall of the Soviet Union. 

"We are facing a tragedy for Ukraine, but also a major regional crisis with potentially disastrous implications for us all," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Monday. "The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable."

Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister Ann Linde condemned the referendum results, noting that the Belarusian government, which has been run by Lukashenko for nearly three decades, has violated "international law and democratic principles" by incarcerating more than a thousand political prisoners and imposing "severe political repression."

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader who ran against Lukashenko in the 2020 election before being exiled, said the public does not support the war against Ukraine, despite the government's claims.

The "best response" by the international community to the referendum result, said Franak Viačorka, senior adviser to Tsikhanouskaya, "would be sanctions."

"We stand with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in opposing this anti-democratic initiative and will work with civil society to restore Belarus' nuclear weapon free pledge," said ICAN. "We will always stand with democracy against weapons of mass destruction."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin

'World Is Racing Toward the Cliff': Belarus to Host Russian Nuclear Weapons

One international campaigner called the country's decision to renounce its anti-nuclear status "the most alarming thing I've seen in my entire professional career."

Julia Conley ·

Refugees on the platform of Lviv, Ukraine railway station are seen on Feb. 27, 2022 waiting for trains to Poland due to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Half Million Ukrainian Refugees and Counting, Says UN Office

One refugee expressed hope "that the bombs stop. That the killing stops. And that we can go home again."

Andrea Germanos ·

Demonstrators demand climate action

'All Hands on Deck Now!': IPCC Report Spurs Global Demand for Rapid Climate Action

"System change must happen now," said one climate leader. "Real emissions reductions, real solutions, must happen now."

Jake Johnson ·

A wildfire burns in California

UN Chief: IPCC Report a 'Damning Indictment of Failed Climate Leadership'

"The facts are undeniable. This abdication of leadership is criminal," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Jake Johnson ·

Smoke rises over Kyiv

Russian Climate Delegate Apologizes for Assault on Ukraine

"All of those who know what is happening fail to find any justification for this attack against Ukraine," said Oleg Anisimov.

Jake Johnson ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.