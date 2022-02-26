Anti-War Coalition Holds Online Rally for Peace in Ukraine

This is a developing story... Check back for updates.\r\n\r\nIn response to the Russian military\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine, which has escalated into a full-fledged war that experts warn increases the risk of a world-shattering nuclear conflict, a coalition of European and U.S.-based peace groups has convened an emergency online discussion and rally beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.\r\n\r\nThe hour-long panel—organized by CodePink, Stop the War Coalition, No to NATO Network, and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament—is hosted by CodePink\u0026#039;s Medea Benjamin and the\u0026nbsp;Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament\u0026#039;s Kate Hudson and will feature\u0026nbsp;elected officials, intellectuals, journalists, and peace activists from both sides of the Atlantic.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nSpeakers include Jeremy Corbyn, a U.K. parliamentarian and former Labour Party leader; Vijay Prashad, director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research; Lindsey German of the U.K. Stop the War Coalition, and many more.\r\n\r\n\u0022We must come together across borders to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops and immediate talks to find a diplomatic solution,\u0022 Benjamin said in a statement. \u0022We call for a return to the Minsk agreement and assurances that Ukraine will not become part of NATO.\u0022\r\n\r\nRegister here\u0026nbsp;to join the Zoom webinar, or watch below or on CodePink\u0026#039;s YouTube channel.