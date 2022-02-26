Sign up for our newsletter.

A woman weeps as she sits outside a building that was damaged by bombing in the eastern Ukraine town of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

A woman weeps as she sits outside a building that was damaged by bombing in the eastern Ukraine town of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. (Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)

Anti-War Coalition Holds Online Rally for Peace in Ukraine

"We must come together across borders to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops and immediate talks to find a diplomatic solution," says Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink.

Kenny Stancil

This is a developing story... Check back for updates.

In response to the Russian military's invasion of Ukraine, which has escalated into a full-fledged war that experts warn increases the risk of a world-shattering nuclear conflict, a coalition of European and U.S.-based peace groups has convened an emergency online discussion and rally beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The hour-long panel—organized by CodePink, Stop the War Coalition, No to NATO Network, and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament—is hosted by CodePink's Medea Benjamin and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament's Kate Hudson and will feature elected officials, intellectuals, journalists, and peace activists from both sides of the Atlantic. 

Speakers include Jeremy Corbyn, a U.K. parliamentarian and former Labour Party leader; Vijay Prashad, director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research; Lindsey German of the U.K. Stop the War Coalition, and many more.

"We must come together across borders to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops and immediate talks to find a diplomatic solution," Benjamin said in a statement. "We call for a return to the Minsk agreement and assurances that Ukraine will not become part of NATO."

Register here to join the Zoom webinar, or watch below or on CodePink's YouTube channel.

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on the morning of February 26, 2022.

'We Will Not Lay Down Any Weapons': Ukraine Resists as Kyiv Under Attack

"We are defending the country, the land of our future children," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled precisely by our army."

Kenny Stancil ·

The body of a dead Russian soldier lies near destroyed military vehicles on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022.

Russian Labor Confederation Demands Peace in Ukraine

"It is the working people of our countries, on both sides, who are suffering as a direct result of military conflict," said the Confederation of Labor of Russia.

Kenny Stancil ·

anti-war protest in St. Petersburg

Hundreds More Arrested Across Russia on Day 2 of Anti-War Protests

"Now is the time to stand in solidarity with the incredibly brave Russian people who are bravely resisting this aggression by holding huge anti-war protests," said U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Jessica Corbett ·

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on February 25, 2022.

US Announces Direct Sanctions on Russia's Putin, Lavrov

The Biden administration announced that it will sanction the Russian president and foreign minister as well as top members of the country's national security team.

Kenny Stancil ·

