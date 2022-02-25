Hundreds More Arrested Across Russia on Day 2 of Anti-War Protests

Hundreds of anti-war protesters were detained in Russia on Friday following over 1,800 arrests the previous day, as Russian President Vladimir Putin directed a brutal and long-anticipated invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022It was important for me to show that Putin\u0026#039;s decision is not the people\u0026#039;s decision.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe independent monitoring group OVD-Info said on its website that \u0022622 people have already been detained in 28 cities\u0022 as of 4:03 am in Moscow on Saturday.\r\n\r\n\u0022I felt extremely ashamed and helpless,\u0022 one Russian demonstrator said of the invasion. The 20-something school teacher asked The Moscow Times for anonymity to protect against reprisals.\r\n\r\n\u0022It was important for me to show that Putin\u0026#039;s decision is not the people\u0026#039;s decision,\u0022 she said of protesting in Moscow. \u0022Not even close.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProtesters knew they risked arrest as they took to the streets across Russia, with authorities warning \u0022negative comments\u0022 about the invasion would be treated as \u0022treason.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a Friday statement denouncing the invasion, a spokesperson for United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that \u0022we are also disturbed by the multiple arbitrary arrests of demonstrators in Russia who were protesting against war yesterday.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We understand more than 1,800 protesters were arrested,\u0022 the spokesperson noted. \u0022It is unclear whether some have now been released. Arresting individuals for exercising their rights to freedom of expression or of peaceful assembly constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of liberty. We call on the authorities to ensure the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained for exercising these rights.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite that call from the U.N. and similar criticism from around the world, arrests of anti-war protesters in Russia continued Friday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRussians\u0026#039; protests and arrests came as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) activated parts of its Response Force, calls mounted for an investigation of Russia\u0026#039;s alleged war crimes, and civilians in Ukraine sought safety as their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warned that Friday night \u0022will be very difficult\u0022 while Putin\u0026#039;s forces advanced on the capital city of Kyiv.\r\n\r\nThe United States and European Union also ramped up sanctions in response to the ongoing assault, specifically targeting Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a series of tweets on Friday, Anton Barbashin, editorial director of Riddle, an online journal on Russian affairs, explained the risks that protesters face.\r\n\r\nFor years, the \u0022Russian legal and political system has been repressing the most active civic society leaders, those capable of gathering support for street activity,\u0022 and the government adapted a \u0022multitude of laws that penalize protests of any kind,\u0022 he wrote.\r\n\r\n\u0022Despite all that… we are seeing massive protests all across the country for the second day in the row,\u0022 he noted. \u0022That is both inspiring and astonishing. I would like this to be known and reported. That Russians showed their disagreement with what Putin does to Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSome public figures around the world recognized the bravery of Russian anti-war protesters.\r\n\r\n\u0022Now is the time to stand in solidarity with the incredibly brave Russian people who are bravely resisting this aggression by holding huge anti-war protests,\u0022 said U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). \u0022In an authoritarian country like Russia, protest is an extraordinary act of courage.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In my view, the most important thing we can do right now is stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people against this war, and with the Russian people who are risking so much to demonstrate against this corrupt, reckless president who started it,\u0022 he added. \u0022Putin and his oligarch friends seek a divided world and the destruction of democracy. We seek a different world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Everyone is shocked and heartbroken,\u0022 Alina, a 24-year-old in Moscow, told VICE. \u0022I am half Ukrainian and so are many of my friends.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022My father\u0026#039;s family is from a town that sits on the border between Russia and Ukraine, near Donetsk and Lugansk,\u0022 she noted, referencing territories in eastern Ukraine that have become self-declared \u0022people\u0026#039;s republics\u0022 formally recognized by Putin. \u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This conflict feels very personal to me,\u0022 she said. \u0022My friends and I are going to the protest in Moscow today. It scares me a lot because you can go to jail for at least 15 days for this—and sometimes the consequences are even worse. But we can\u0026#039;t sit and watch how our government is basically killing people and ruining lives.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussian police detained not only demonstrators but also journalists covering the protests.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Associated Press reported that \u0022Yelena Chernenko, a journalist with the Kommersant daily, said she was kicked out of the Foreign Ministry pool over an open letter condemning the attack on Ukraine that has been signed by nearly 300 reporters.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the AP:\r\n\r\n\r\nChernenko said on the messaging app Telegram that the ministry cited her \u0026#039;lack of professionalism,\u0026#039; and she urged officials not to retaliate against journalists who signed the letter.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Apparently such are the times,\u0022 Chernenko wrote of the ban she now faces.\r\n\r\nAnother journalist facing trouble was Yury Dud. Like many others on Thursday, Dud, a vocal Kremlin critic who runs one of the most popular YouTube blogs in Russia, wrote an elaborate social media post decrying the invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\nOn Friday, an influential Kremlin-backed internet watchdog group, the League of Safe Internet, filed a request with the Prosecutor General\u0026#039;s office and the Justice Ministry to consider labeling Dud a \u0022foreign agent\u0022—a crippling designation that implies additional government scrutiny and strong pejorative connotations that would discredit him.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Russian government also partially restricted access to Facebook.\r\n\r\n\u0022Yesterday, Russian authorities ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labeling of content posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organizations. We refused. As a result, they have announced they will be restricting the use of our services,\u0022 said Nick Clegg, president of global affairs a Meta, the social media network\u0026#039;s parent company.\r\n\r\n\u0022Ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organize for action. We want them to continue to make their voices heard, share what\u0026#039;s happening, and organize through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger,\u0022 he added, referencing other Meta platforms.\r\n\r\nMore than 620,000 people have signed a Change.org petition for Russians opposed to Putin\u0026#039;s military action, calling for an immediate withdrawal from Ukraine and appealing to \u0022all sane people in Russia\u0022 to join the anti-war movement.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRussian celebrities are speaking out against the deadly invasion.\r\n\r\nRapper Oxxxymiron—who canceled six sold out concerts in Moscow and St. Petersburg to protest Putin\u0026#039;s assault of Ukraine—said, \u0022I know that most people in Russia are against this war, and I am confident that the more people would talk about their real attitude to it, the faster we can stop this horror.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a crime and a catastrophe,\u0022 he said of the invasion, according to The New York Times. \u0022I cannot entertain you when Russian missiles are falling on Ukraine… When residents of Kyiv are forced to hide in basements and in the metro, while people are dying.\u0022\r\n\r\nPitchfork reported Friday that \u0022several other Russian musicians—including Kasta, Shym, Vladi, Khamil, Zmey, and Noize MC—voiced their opposition to the attack on Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter defeating Polish competitor Hubert Hurkacz in the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday, Russian 24-year-old Andrey Rublev wrote \u0022No war please\u0022 on a television camera.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022In these moments you realize that my match is not important. It\u0026#039;s not about my match, how it affects me. What\u0026#039;s happening is much more terrible,\u0022 Rublev said of the invasion on Thursday, according to Reuters.\r\n\r\n\u0022You realize how important [it] is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united. It\u0026#039;t about that,\u0022 he added. \u0022We should take care of our Earth and of each other. This is the most important thing.\u0022