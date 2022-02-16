New Campaign Calls On Biden and Becerra to 'Make Meds Affordable'

\u0022The choice is clear—it\u0026#039;s our communities or Big Pharma.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022No one should have to choose between buying groceries and paying for medications they need to survive.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s according to Maurice BP-Weeks, co-executive director of the Action Center on Race and the Economy, one of the groups behind the\u0026nbsp;\u0022Make Meds Affordable\u0022 campaign that launched Wednesday.\r\n\r\nThe campaign urges President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to use their existing authority to lower prescription drug prices.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our communities are navigating their third year of a global pandemic, and many are choosing to forgo needed medications because of the cost,\u0022 said Vinay Krishnan, national field organizer for the Center for Popular Democracy Action.\r\n\r\n\u0022All while pharmaceutical companies make billions in profits,\u0022 Krishnan added. \u0022President Biden must allow for the production of generics that would eliminate monopolies on medicines and deliver the healthcare people need. We\u0026#039;re asking the president to Make Meds Affordable.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Peter Maybarduk, Access to Medicines director at Public Citizen, put it: \u0022No one should have to choose between buying groceries and paying for medications they need to survive.\u0022\r\n\r\nAija Nemer-Aanerud of People\u0026#039;s Action emphasized how high the stakes are, explaining that \u0022drug company monopolies have gotten so big and so powerful that they can now basically hold a gun to a patient\u0026#039;s head and demand, \u0026#039;Your money or your life.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Big Pharma corporations are killing Americans by charging outrageous prices for prescription drugs,\u0022 declared Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works. \u0022We know why: These companies have spent a fortune on campaign spending and lobbying to get the U.S. government to act as their patent monopoly enforcers.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemocrats\u0026#039; House-approved Build Back Better Act—which contains some drug pricing reforms—has stalled in the Senate. Last week, Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), who takes money from the insurance and pharmaceutical industries, blocked a vote on bill that would slash medication prices. Meanwhile, Big Pharma has hiked the costs of hundreds of drugs this year.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve all heard the stories of people rationing medicine, going without lifesaving prescriptions, and going broke trying to pay for their prescriptions,\u0022 said Be a Hero co-founder Ady Barkan.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s preposterous, it\u0026#039;s inhumane, and it\u0026#039;s wrong,\u0022 he continued. \u0022President Biden and Secretary Becerra have the opportunity to win our freedom back from Big Pharma\u0026#039;s grip on our healthcare by lowering drug prices now. We cannot wait for Congress. Lives are at stake. President Biden and Secretary Becerra have the authority and must act now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)—who joined campaign organizers for an online event hosted by act.tv—concurred that the Biden administration must take immediate action.\r\n\r\n\u0022One in four Americans struggle to afford their prescriptions and millions are rationing their medications because of costs while drug companies game the system to keep prices high and rake in profits,\u0022 she said. \u0022President Biden and Secretary Becerra can end this shameful price gouging by using their existing authorities to lower drug prices and crack down on the monopoly power of giant pharmaceutical companies—and they need to do it now.\u0022\r\n\r\nPrEP4All co-founder Christian Antonio Urrutia pointed out that \u0022Biden made a commitment to the American people that he would lower drug prices,\u0022 and \u0022he has yet to fulfill that promise.\u0022\r\n\r\nJulia Santos, senior healthcare policy manager for Indivisible, said campaigners and people in need have a simple question for Biden and Becerra: \u0022What are you waiting for?\u0022