GOP Law Blamed as Nearly 40% of Mail-In Ballots Rejected in Houston Area

As early voting continues in Texas\u0026#039; primary election, pro-democracy advocates are sounding the alarm over the high rate at which mail-in ballots are being rejected as a result of the GOP\u0026#039;s newly enacted voter suppression law.\r\n\r\nElection officials in Harris County\u0026nbsp;said\u0026nbsp;they had returned almost 2,500 of the 6,548 mail-in ballots received as of Saturday due to cumbersome new ID rules—a rejection rate of nearly 38% in Texas\u0026#039; most populous county, a Democratic stronghold that includes Houston and more than 2.4 million voters.\r\n\r\nCivil rights advocates have pointed to\u0026nbsp;a record number of mail-in ballot rejections during the opening days of early voting in Texas\u0026#039; 2022 primaries as evidence of the effectiveness of the\u0026nbsp;Republican Party\u0026#039;s draconian voter suppression law, Senate Bill 1.\r\n\r\n\u0022Mail ballots are people\u0026#039;s votes,\u0022 Isabel Longoria, the Harris County elections administrator, told NPR on Tuesday. \u0022So, I am very concerned—not just with the complexity of the process, but how that added complexity is going to increase the number of mail ballots that we have to reject.\u0022\r\n\r\nTexas already had some of the nation\u0026#039;s most restrictive voting rules, but last year the GOP-controlled state Legislature and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott\u0026nbsp;approved sweeping changes—including new ID requirements for mail-in ballots, a ban on drive-thru voting, and limits on counties\u0026#039; ability to expand voting options—that critics warned would make voting even harder. Emerging data shows those worries were warranted.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTexas only allows people who are 65 and older, disabled, out of town, or in jail to vote by mail. Under Senate Bill 1, the ID used to request and return a mail-in ballot—whether it is a driver\u0026#039;s license number or partial Social Security number—must match what is on a voter\u0026#039;s registration record.\r\n\r\nThis requirement has already derailed thousands of voters who didn\u0026#039;t remember which ID they used to register—often several years ago—when requesting mail-in ballots. As of one month ago, roughly half of mail-in voting applications had been rejected in\u0026nbsp;Travis County—Texas\u0026#039; fifth-largest county and home of the state capital, Austin—as Common Dreams reported.\r\n\r\nThe Texas Tribune reported late last week that \u0022even counties that saw few request rejections are now grappling with high rates of faulty ballots.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That includes Hays County, where about 30% of the voters who had already returned their mail-in ballots had not filled out the ID requirement,\u0022 noted the\u0026nbsp;Tribune. \u0022Those are early figures, as ballots are only starting to trickle in, so Jennifer Anderson, the county\u0026#039;s elections administrator, is hoping voter outreach efforts will help curb more errors.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We usually have a very low rejection rate so it\u0026#039;s not something we want to see in Hays County,\u0022 said Anderson.\r\n\r\nThe Tribune added that \u0022other suburban counties are seeing similar rates. Election officials in Williamson County said about 30% of completed ballots were missing ID numbers.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the newspaper:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe ID requirements forced a redesign of the carrier envelopes used to return mail-in ballots, allowing them to be sealed in a way that protects a voter’s sensitive information while traveling through the mail. The ID field was placed under the envelope flap. But based on early figures, local election officials this week said they feared voters were missing it altogether.\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile voters are permitted to fix ballot issues, the window to do so is narrow and rapidly closing with Election Day just two weeks away. Officials expect\u0026nbsp;to see more mistakes between now and March 1, when the vast majority of mail-in ballots arrive. Whether voters are made aware of errors in a timely manner depends in large part on the existence of resources that vary widely across Texas\u0026#039; 254 counties.\r\n\r\nAs The Tribune explained:\r\n\r\n\r\nDefective ballots must be sent back to voters if they arrive early enough to be sent back and corrected. If officials determine there\u0026#039;s not enough time, they must notify the voter by phone or email. Voters must then visit the elections office in person to correct the issue, or use the state\u0026#039;s new online ballot tracker to verify the missing information.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Obviously the main concern, I think, with most election officials is that people that receive ballots by mail may not have the ability to come to the clerk\u0026#039;s office,\u0022 Heather Hawthorne, the county clerk of Chambers County, told the newspaper.\r\n\r\nAfter Abbott\u0026nbsp;signed\u0026nbsp;Senate Bill 1 into law in September, rights groups\u0026nbsp;took legal action,\u0026nbsp;arguing\u0026nbsp;that the changes would disproportionately impact the poor, the elderly, people with disabilities, and people of color. The\u0026nbsp;Biden Justice Department\u0026nbsp;also filed a lawsuit alleging that the new restrictions violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act.\r\n\r\nAlthough parts of Senate Bill 1 have been\u0026nbsp;temporarily blocked\u0026nbsp;in the courts, much of the Texas GOP\u0026#039;s anti-voter law is now in effect. Amid the state\u0026#039;s first major election since the legislation was enacted, the potential for disenfranchisement is becoming increasingly apparent, according to on-the-ground reports.\r\n\r\nSenate Bill 1 is\u0026nbsp;part of a nationwide assault on the franchise by state-level Republicans that includes\u0026nbsp;map-rigging, new\u0026nbsp;voter identification laws, and a\u0026nbsp;reduction\u0026nbsp;in early voting and polling places and hours.\r\n\r\nAccording to\u0026nbsp;the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 19 states passed 34 laws restricting access to voting in 2021—a \u0022tidal wave\u0022 of voter suppression that shows no sign of slowing down as the nation heads into the 2022 midterms and, before too long, campaigns for the 2024 general election.\r\n\r\nAs of January 14,\u0026nbsp;according to\u0026nbsp;the latest tally from the Brennan Center, \u0022legis­lat­ors in at least 27 states have intro­duced, pre-filed, or carried over 250 bills with restrict­ive provi­sions.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe GOP\u0026#039;s attack on democracy has been fueled by an avalanche of lies about voter fraud and a stolen election repeated ad nauseam by former President Donald Trump and other right-wing figures.\r\n\r\nVoting rights advocates have argued that the best way to counter GOP voter suppression efforts is by passing two pieces of federal legislation—the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Those bills have stalled in Congress, however,\u0026nbsp;due\u0026nbsp;to the opposition of every Republican and a pair of right-wing Democratic senators.