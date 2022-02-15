Belgian Workers Win Right to Request Four-Day Week

Belgium announced Tuesday a package of labor reforms that includes affording workers the right to request a four-day work week.\r\n\r\n\u0022With this agreement, we set a beacon for an economy that is more innovative, sustainable, and digital,\u0022 Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said at a press conference after the seven-party coalition government reached the agreement. \u0022The aim is to be able to make people and businesses stronger.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe coronavirus pandemic, he added, \u0022has forced us to work more flexibly and combine our private and working lives,\u0022 which \u0022has led to new ways of working.\u0022\r\n\r\nUnder the deal, according to The Brussels Times, \u0022employees can work a maximum of 9.5 hours per day, with the possibility of extending to 10 hours per day via a collective agreement between the company and trade unions to allow employees to complete their full-time working week in just four days.\u0022\r\n\r\nAn additional part of the agreement, Reuters reported, \u0022introduces the right to disconnect after normal working hours for companies with more than 20 employees.\u0022\r\n\r\nOther reforms affect so-called gig workers. According to Politico EU:\r\n\r\n\r\nBelgium will introduce a set of criteria to assess whether a platform worker is a contractor or employed, which aligns with the EU\u0026#039;s proposal\u0026#039;s approach. If enough criteria are fulfilled—it\u0026#039;s not yet clear how many or which ones—gig workers will automatically be classified as employees. That status can, however, be challenged in front of a court of administrative authorities.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe new accord, however, left plenty of room for criticism from worker advocates.\r\n\r\n\u0022For companies, it will become easier to introduce evening and night work without prior agreement from all labor unions,\u0022 as Bloomberg noted.\r\n\r\nIn addition, employers could refuse requests for a four-day work week, though they\u0026#039;d have to put their justification with \u0022solid grounds\u0022 in writing.\r\n\r\nThat a single day\u0026#039;s work could stretch into as many as 10 hours drew criticism from the 4 Day Week Campaign.\r\n\r\n\u0022We welcome more flexibility for workers to choose when they work,\u0022 the campaign said, \u0022but compressing a normal five-day week into four days is not the answer to tackling burnout, stress, and overwork.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s essential,\u0022 the group added, for a shift to a four-day week to involve \u0022a reduction in working hours, with no loss of pay.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nExperiments in four-day work weeks have taken off across the globe. A pre-pandemic pilot program in Iceland—in which workers were paid the same but worked less—was deemed an \u0022overwhelming success,\u0022 and the Welsh government is among those considering such a proposal.\r\n\r\nCovid-19 has spurred widespread workplace changes, and for some companies, that\u0026#039;s meant shortening the working week.\r\n\r\nOnline children\u0026#039;s clothing retailer Primary is one such company.\r\n\r\n\u0022Throughout the pandemic, people will ask, \u0026#039;When are you going back?\u0026#039;\u0022 Primary co-founder and co-CEO Christina Carbonell recently told CNBC.\r\n\r\n\u0022For us, there\u0026#039;s not really a \u0026#039;going back,\u0026#039;\u0022 she said. \u0022There\u0026#039;s just sort of a new way forward that lets us imagine a new way for us to work.\u0022