Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

The Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies (EARN IT) Act is sponsored by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Critics Warn of 'Lethal Impact on Privacy' as Senate Advances EARN IT Act

One digital rights advocate says the proposed legislation "would be worse than useless" at its stated goal of combating sexually exploitative content online.

Brett Wilkins

Digital rights advocates on Thursday decried the U.S. Senate's advance of a controversial bill that would purportedly hold tech companies accountable for sexually exploitative content, but that one prominent opponent said would "have a lethal impact on privacy, security, and free speech."

"Though nominally aimed at reducing the spread of child sexual abuse material online, it could exacerbate that problem." 

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies (EARN IT) Act which among other provisions, would end tech companies' immunity under Section 230 for knowingly transmitting images of child sex abuse on their platforms—during a markup hearing. 

Critics—who include some progressive U.S. lawmakers as well as advocacy groups like ACLU, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Fight for the Future, and the Sex Workers Project—have condemned the proposed legislation, which Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) described as "SESTA-FOSTA on steroids."

SESTA-FOSTA, which was meant to combat online sex trafficking, has widely been viewed as a failure, with Wyden claiming that "it increased sex trafficking. It increased violence against sex workers. It didn't even stop ads." 

The Washington Post reports:

Under the EARN IT Act, tech companies would lose some long-standing protections they enjoy under a legal shield called Section 230, opening them up to more lawsuits over posts of child sexual abuse material on their platforms. The bill, which was first introduced in 2020, would also create a national commission of law enforcement, abuse survivors, and industry experts to develop best practices to address child abuse online.

The bill is "calibrated to really stop the most detestable and despicable kinds of child abuse involving really horrific pornographic images that follow these kids all their lives," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who co-sponsored the legislation with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). The bill has been backed by lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum, as well as groups representing law enforcement and sexual exploitation survivors.

On Wednesday, more than 60 advocacy groups sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee arguing that the EARN IT Act would imperil encryption and free speech, while actually making it more difficult to protect children from online abuse and disproportionately affecting marginalized communities.

Parker Higgins, advocacy director at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, warned this week that, if passed, the measure "would constrain existing legal safe harbors, incentivizing platforms to overzealously restrict the kinds of content that users can post and share."

Higgins said the reintroduced version of the EARN IT Act "is in some ways worse than the draft that attracted such vehement pushback two years ago, but could be rushed through to a vote before meaningful opposition can reassemble."

"Expert analysis suggests it would be worse than useless at its stated goals," he added. "Though nominally aimed at reducing the spread of child sexual abuse material online, it could exacerbate that problem." 

A male gray wolf walks through fresh snow in Montana. (Photp: Dennis Fast / VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

'Huge Win for Gray Wolves' as US Court Restores Endangered Species Act Protections

Campaigners also emphasize that, as one expert put it, "there is still a huge amount of work ahead to protect wolves in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming, where they face some of their biggest threats."

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters

Sanders Senate Speech Urges Diplomatic Resolution of Ukraine Crisis

"Bringing people together to resolve conflicts nonviolently is strength," said the democratic socialist senator, "and it is the right thing to do."

Brett Wilkins ·

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer

Bill Banning Forced Arbitration of Harassment Claims Heads to Biden's Desk

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said the bill would bring about "one of the most significant workplace reforms in the last 50 years."

Julia Conley ·

A man carries the coffin of a child at the funeral procession for those killed in an airstrike on a bus carried out last week by a warplane of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition on August 13, 2018 in Saada, Yemen.

Civilian Casualties in Yemen Nearly Doubled Since Saudis Backed Ouster of Outside Monitor

"The removal of this crucial human rights investigative body took us back to unchecked, horrific violations," said Erin Hutchinson of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Andrea Germanos ·

