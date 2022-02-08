Climate Coalition Calls on Biden to Cease All Gulf of Mexico Drilling Operations

A new legal petition filed Tuesday calls on the Biden administration to stop all fossil fuel exploration and extraction plans throughout the Gulf of Mexico, saying its ongoing approval of such activities violate federal requirements to properly assess climate impacts.\r\n\r\nThe filing with the Interior Department, signed by a diverse collection of 310 groups, begins with a blunt assertion that \u0022fossil fuels are killing us and killing our planet\u0022 and points to a federal judge\u0026#039;s ruling last month blocking the administration\u0026#039;s planned oil and gas lease sale of over 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico.\r\n\r\n\u0022Interior must stop permitting all new drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico unless and until it conducts the comprehensive NEPA analysis mandated by law.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Interior Department acted arbitrarily and capriciously by not adequately accounting for the greenhouse emissions impact of the sale in its National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) analyses, the judge found.\r\n\r\nThe petition argues that \u0022because a federal court declared that Interior\u0026#039;s approach to analyzing the climate impacts of offshore oil and gas leasing was unlawful, it follows that all subsequent stages of offshore oil activities are also proceeding unlawfully,\u0022 running afoul not only of NEPA but also the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA), with permits affecting nearly 11 million acres already leased to fossil fuel companies.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Without taking the hard look NEPA demands,\u0022 the filing says that \u0022Interior cannot reasonably determine whether new drilling activity meets the substantive standards of OCSLA, such as whether it will \u0026#039;cause serious harm or damage to life . . . or to the marine, coastal, or human environment\u0026#039;; whether new drilling will be \u0026#039;consistent with . . . national needs\u0026#039;; and whether sufficient \u0026#039;environmental safeguards\u0026#039; are in place for these activities.\u0022\r\n\r\nBeyond the NEPA and OCSLA violations, the filing says the continued permit approvals put \u0022our climate, wildlife, and frontline communities at even greater risk from the numerous harms inherent in offshore oil and gas activities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a substantial concern,\u0022 the filing continues, \u0022as the science dedocument monstrates that every additional barrel of oil developed, and every additional ton of greenhouse gas emissions, worsen the climate emergency.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Yet—in the last year alone,\u0022 the Interior\u0026#039;s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement \u0022have approved hundreds of exploration plans, development plans, and drilling permits throughout the Gulf of Mexico without properly studying the climate impacts of doing so.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo approve futher such permits \u0022without even taking a hard look at the harm to our climate is as unlawful as it is morally reprehensible,” said petition author Kristen Monsell, oceans legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Every new well pushes us closer to climate catastrophe,\u0022 she said, \u0022and the court\u0026#039;s recent ruling shows that Biden has the power and the duty to confront that threat.\u0022\r\n\r\nNot only would stopping the permits \u0022help protect our climate, wildlife, and frontline communities while the administration develops a plan to phase out fossil fuel extraction in federal waters,\u0022 states the filing, it would mark \u0022one important step towards transforming our extractive economy to a regenerative and inclusive one in a manner that dismantles systemic racism and advances environmental, racial, and economic justice.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe document references Biden\u0026#039;s executive order from last year in which he vowed to \u0022deploy the full capacity of its agencies to combat the climate crisis to implement a government-wide approach that reduces climate pollution in every sector of the economy\u0022 as well as his comments at the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, when he called for \u0022this to be the... start of a decade of transformative action that preserves our planet.\u0022 Biden has also said repeatedly that the U.S. would lead on climate action \u0022by the power of our example.\u0022\r\n\r\nPointing to data showing \u0022the U.S. fossil fuel industry is on track to account for 60% of the world\u0026#039;s projected growth in oil and gas production this decade,\u0022 the document further warns that \u0022If U.S. fossil fuel expansion is not immediately halted, it will make it impossible to meet the 1.5°C limit and preserve a livable planet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In short,\u0022 the petitions states, \u0022an overwhelming amount of scientific information demonstrates that the approval of new oil and gas activity is entirely incompatible with the national interest in addressing the climate crisis by ending new fossil fuel exploration and development. This information also demonstrates why Interior must stop permitting all new drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico unless and until it conducts the comprehensive NEPA analysis mandated by law.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Devorah Ancel, a senior attorney with Sierra Club, the Interior Department\u0026#039;s directive is obvious.\r\n\r\n\u0022The court has made it clear that the administration can and must go back and take a hard look at the climate impact of drilling in the Gulf before they allow a single new well to be drilled,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\n\u0022Continuing to sign off on more offshore drilling without this analysis is completely inconsistent with the court\u0026#039;s ruling and with the administration’s commitment to climate action and environmental justice,\u0022 said Ancel. \u0022We urge the Biden administration to take this opportunity to act on that commitment and break with decades of destruction of the Gulf region by the fossil fuel industry.\u0022