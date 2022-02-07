House Dems Vow to Introduce War Powers Resolution for Yemen

A pair of progressive U.S. lawmakers on Monday said that if President Joe Biden does not stop supporting the Saudi-led war against Yemen, they will work to pass a new war powers resolution to \u0022end unconstitutional U.S. participation\u0022 in the conflict.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022We will not sit by as the Constitution is ignored and the Yemeni people suffer seven years into this unauthorized war.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We will not sit by as the Constitution is ignored and the Yemeni people suffer seven years into this unauthorized war,\u0022 Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)—who heads the Congressional Progressive Caucus—and Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) wrote in The Nation. \u0022If the administration refuses to act, Congress will force them to. In advance of the seventh anniversary of this war, we will work with our colleagues in Congress to pass a new Yemen War Powers Resolution.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Our aim is clear: to reassert Congress\u0026#039;s constitutional war powers authority, terminate unauthorized U.S. involvement in this endless war, reinvigorate diplomatic efforts, and ease this devastating humanitarian disaster,\u0022 they continued. \u0022American complicity has persisted in this conflict for too long—now it\u0026#039;s time for Congress to act.\u0022\r\n\r\nProgressive groups welcomed the lawmakers\u0026#039; resolve, with DemandProgress\u0026nbsp;tweeting\u0026nbsp;that \u0022a\u0026nbsp;war powers resolution is the best way to end ALL unauthorized U.S. support for the devastating Saudi-UAE-led war on Yemen.\u0026nbsp;It\u0026#039;s time for Congress to reclaim its authority over war!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe lawmakers noted some of the war\u0026#039;s grim realities: indiscriminate airstrikes that have killed thousands of civilians; the destruction of vital infrastructure; a crippling blockade on Yemen\u0026#039;s ports that has restricted access to food, fuel, and medicines and has exacerbated a crisis in which 16 million Yemenis are on the edge of starvation and over two million children suffer from acute malnutrition.\r\n\r\nJayapal and Fazio continued:\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\nA year ago last week, President Biden announced that he would withdraw U.S. support from the Saudi-led coalition\u0026#039;s \u0022offensive\u0022 operations in Yemen. This suggested there would be dramatic decreases in military logistical support and arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Yet the exact opposite has occurred. Last year, the administration provided over $1 billion in weaponry to Saudi Arabia, and the U.S. continues to provide logistical support that is essential to the Saudi air force\u0026#039;s deadly bombings.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Since 2015, the United States has directly participated in this war without authorization from Congress,\u0022 the lawmakers wrote. \u0022This is in clear violation of Article I of the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which grants Congress the power to declare war and authorize U.S. military involvement.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The disturbing truth,\u0022 they added, \u0022is that the United States, through its military involvement in the Saudi-led coalition\u0026#039;s war against the Houthis in Yemen, has been directly participating in this horrific war for too long. It\u0026#039;s time for this complicity to end.\u0022