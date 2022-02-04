Biden Education Dept. Reverses on Student Debt Case After Reporting Stirred Outrage

In a boon for both student borrowers and investigative reporting, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced a reversal related to student loan court challenge just two days after The Daily Poster revealed the Biden administration was trying to \u0022bolster a legal precedent against millions of debtors being crushed by bankruptcy laws.\u0022\r\n\r\nA Department of Education (DOE) spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the administration will now withdraw a notice of appeal filed last month after a federal judge in Delaware ruled in favor of providing 35-year-old Ryan Wolfson, an epileptic man who struggled to find full-time employment, with nearly $100,000 in student loan relief.\r\n\r\n\u0022This January 28 notice of appeal will soon be withdrawn,\u0022 the DOE said. \u0022The Department of Education has indicated publicly that it is reviewing current bankruptcy policies, a process which remains ongoing. While the student loan payment pause remains in effect, any borrower in an adversary bankruptcy proceeding can request and receive a stay on their proceedings.\u0022\r\n\r\nU.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal also tweeted Friday: \u0022We\u0026#039;re working hard to deliver relief to student loan borrowers and have reached 675,000 so far. We will withdraw the appeal in the Wolfson bankruptcy case and review how we handle future claims.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe administration\u0026#039;s shift comes after two days of outcry following The Daily Poster\u0026#039;s Wednesday reporting and as President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure from borrowers and congressional Democrats not only to deliver on his campaign promises regarding student loan relief but to go even further for those burdened by debt.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nReporting on the administration\u0026#039;s attempt to \u0022overturn a key legal victory for borrowers,\u0022 journalists Julia Rock, Andrew Perez, and Walker Bragman noted that Biden \u0022infamously helped his finance industry donors sculpt\u0022 U.S. bankruptcy laws during his decades representing Delaware in the Senate.\r\n\r\nThe trio of reporters explained that if the Biden administration followed through with an appeal in the case, it \u0022would not only be aiming to keep this man overwhelmed with debt, but also moving to solidify a legal interpretation that could preclude even the most beleaguered student debtors from getting relief through bankruptcy courts.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe story was quickly picked up by other media outlets including Above the Law and Insider.\r\n\r\nDan Zibel, the vice president and chief counsel at the advocacy group Student Defense, criticized the administration\u0026#039;s initial position, telling Insider that \u0022easing the burden on student loan borrowers in bankruptcy has support across the political spectrum.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In this case, the bankruptcy court\u0026#039;s decision is well-reasoned,\u0022 Zibel said. \u0022It also joins a growing chorus of decisions noting how the discharge standards for student borrowers have been wrongly applied. The Department of Education should have welcomed this decision.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter the DOE confirmed that it changed course Friday, readers of The Daily Poster highlighted the importance of such reporting.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is why we have to support journalism,\u0022 tweeted The New York Times\u0026#039; Peter S. Goodman.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Real reporting matters,\u0022 said Krystal Ball, co-host of the podcast and YouTube show Breaking Points. \u0022This is exactly why I subscribe to The Daily Poster.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an email to subscribers this week, The Daily Poster\u0026#039;s founder and editor in chief, David Sirota—an award-winning journalist and former speechwriter for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—announced the project is expanding and will soon rebrand as The Lever (LeverNews.com).\r\n\r\n\u0022When we started out, we really were daily posters, but we now do much more than that,\u0022 he wrote. \u0022We have live events, exclusive features, and a Citizens\u0026#039; Guide, and we are planning to relaunch a regular podcast in the coming weeks. All of this work is designed to hold the powerful accountable—which is why we believe The Lever is a much more accurate moniker for our work.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We hold accountable the people moving the levers of power,\u0022 Sirota added. \u0022We believe fearless journalism can create leverage that forces politicians to fulfill their promises.\u0022