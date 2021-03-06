Sanders Praises Passage of Covid Relief Bill to Address 'The Myriad Crises That We Face'

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Prompting cheers from Democrats in the chamber, the U.S. Senate on Saturday passed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

The bill's passage, by a 50-49 vote along party lines, followed an overnight session during which right-wing Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia forced his own party to lower a proposed boost to weekly unemployment benefits.

Preceding the vote on the full package, Democrats rejected a slew of Republican amendments, including one to limit the package to $650 billion in aid.

In a statement following the vote, Senate Budget Committee chair Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called the measure "the most significant piece of legislation to benefit working families in the modern history of this country."









"This package, among many other things, increases direct payments by $1,400, extends unemployment benefits, reduces child poverty by half, ensures we are vaccinating as many people as possible, and puts us on a path to safely reopen schools," he said.

"The American people are hurting," Sanders continued, "and this comprehensive plan goes a long way to addressing the myriad crises that we face."

No Republicans backed the measure.

The bill now heads back to the Democrat-controlled House.