Published on
by

'Is Our Blood Worth Less?' Afghan Anguish After European Court Sides With Germany Over Airstrike That Killed 90 Civilians

"I wanted the court to provide justice, to have mercy on us," the lead plaintiff in the case said following the ruling.

by
0 Comments
Members of the security forces walk at the site of a NATO airstrike which destroyed two fuel tankers hijacked by the Taliban in northern Kunduz on September 4, 2009. (Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghan security forces walk around the blasted remnants of one of the two fuel tankers destroyed in a September 3, 2009 NATO airstrike in Kunduz province that killed as many as 90 civilians. (Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghans and human rights advocates around the world expressed deep disappointment Tuesday after the European Court of Human Rights ruled in favor of Germany in a case brought by victims of a 2009 NATO airstrike that killed as many as 90 civilians. 

"They martyred a hundred people, they bombed us unjustly, so how can they come to this unjust decision?" 
—Abdul Hanan, plaintiff

The New York Times reports a 17-judge panel of the ECHR ruled unanimously that the German government adequately investigated a September 3, 2009 airstrike in Afghanistan's Kunduz province that targeted two fuel tankers stolen by Taliban fighters. Believing the militants might use the trucks as a mobile bombs, Col. Georg Klein, the German commanding officer of a nearby NATO base, ordered U.S. warplanes to destroy the vehicles. 

According to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, prosecutors said Klein made several calls to an informant to ensure there were no civilians present before the strike. However, scores of Afghan civilians including children flocked to the trucks—which were stuck on a sandbank in the Kunduz River—to siphon off fuel at the Taliban's invitation.

A German military investigation later found that as many as 90 civilians died in the massive explosion caused by the strike. The probe concluded that no charges should be brought against Klein.

Tuesday's ECHR ruling stated that Klein "had not incurred criminal liability mainly because he had been convinced, at the time of ordering the airstrike, that no civilians had been present at the sand bank." Klein was promoted to general in 2012.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The court also found there was "no violation" of Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights, that it "had no reason to doubt" Germany's assertion that it thoroughly investigated the airstrike as required under the charter, and that Klein had "not acted with the intent to cause excessive civilian casualties." 

The court's findings gave no comfort to plaintiff Abdul Hanan, a farmer whose sons Abdul Bayan and Nesarullah—ages 12 and eight, respectively—were killed in the strike.

"They martyred a hundred people, they bombed us unjustly, so how can they come to this unjust decision?" Hanan told the Times after the ECHR ruling. "Is our blood worth less than the blood of a German?"

"I wanted the court to provide justice, to have mercy on us," Hanan added. 

In the aftermath of the mass killing, Germany offered $5,000 payments to families of civilians who died or were seriously injured in the strike. Hanan sought additional damages, as well as an admission by German officials that they failed to protect civilians. The German government argued that it was not legally responsible for the deaths since the airstrike was executed on behalf of the United Nations. 

Last December, Germany's constitutional court ruled that the country was not liable for the civilian casualties. 

According to the Costs of War Project at Brown University's Watson Institute, more than 43,000 Afghan civilians have been killed during the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, now in its 20th year. Taliban militants have killed the most noncombatants, but thousands of men, women, and children have also been killed by U.S., allied, and Afghan government bombs and bullets.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, War & Peace, Rights, U.S.
,
Germany, Afghanistan, Afghanistan War, NATO, War on Terror, Europe, Human Rights, United Nations