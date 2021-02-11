WATCH LIVE: House Democrats Present Closing Arguments on Day 3 of Trump Impeachment Trial

House impeachment managers on Thursday kicked off their third and final day of arguments in support of convicting Donald Trump for inciting a deadly insurrection against the U.S. government, with their presentation expected to focus largely on the former president's complete "lack of remorse" for his rhetoric and actions that sparked the mob attack.

Thursday's proceedings will be followed Friday by counter-arguments from Trump's attorneys, which could spill into the weekend.

"Is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he is ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way?" Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager, asked at the start of his presentation Thursday.

Watch live: