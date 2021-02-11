Published on
by

WATCH LIVE: House Democrats Present Closing Arguments on Day 3 of Trump Impeachment Trial

The House impeachment managers are expected to focus on the former president's complete lack of remorse for his behavior that incited the deadly insurrection.

by
0 Comments
House Impeachment Manager Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) walks on the Senate Side of the U.S. Capitol Building on Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

House Impeachment Manager Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) walks on the Senate Side of the U.S. Capitol Building on Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

House impeachment managers on Thursday kicked off their third and final day of arguments in support of convicting Donald Trump for inciting a deadly insurrection against the U.S. government, with their presentation expected to focus largely on the former president's complete "lack of remorse" for his rhetoric and actions that sparked the mob attack.

Thursday's proceedings will be followed Friday by counter-arguments from Trump's attorneys, which could spill into the weekend.

"Is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he is ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way?" Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager, asked at the start of his presentation Thursday.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Watch live:

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Impeachment, Impeach Trump, US Senate, Republican Party, Democratic Party