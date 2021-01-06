Published on
by

'We Are on a Strong Path': Democrats Begin to Celebrate as Warnock and Ossoff Edge Towards Possible Victory in Georgia

"Say it with me," stated Congresswoman Katie Porter as votes continued to be counted: "Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell."

by
0 Comments
Republican supporters react after seeing election results during a runoff election night party at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Buckhead on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Voters in Georgia headed to the polls today for the two Senate runoff elections, pitting Republican incumbents Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. (Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Republican supporters react after seeing election results during a runoff election night party at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Buckhead on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Voters in Georgia headed to the polls today for the two Senate runoff elections, pitting Republican incumbents Sen. David Perdue  and Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. (Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Update:

Democrat Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, according to the Associated Press, bringing the Democratic Party one step closer to taking control of the U.S. Senate.

The race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue remained too close to call as of Wednesday morning, AP said, though Ossoff has taken a 12,800-vote lead with 98% of the vote reported. Decision Desk HQ projected Ossoff as the winner.

On the brink of defeat, the Perdue campaign issued a statement vowing to "mobilize every available resource and exhaust every legal recourse to ensure all legally cast ballots are properly counted." Georgia law allows trailing candidates to request a recount if the margin 0.5 percentage points or less.

Earlier:

Democrats and progressives began tentative (and not so tentative) celebrations late Tuesday night as large batches of election returns in Georgia lifted hopes that both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff—facing off against Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively—were on the verge of possible historic victories in the high-stakes runoff.

As of this writing, just after midnight and according to tabulations by the Associated Press, Perdue and Ossoff were in a 50-50 dead heat with 95% of ballots counted and Perdue holding a slim lead of just over 1,000 votes. Warnock, meanwhile, held a 50.4% to 49.6% lead over Loeffler with a nearly 35,000 vote margin.

With just 5% of the vote left to be counted, major outlets and cable network decision desks have yet to call either race officially, but both Warnock and Ossoff were considered to be in very strong positions due to the fact that most of the outstanding ballots left to be reported were in districts that lean heavily Democratic.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

As the New York Times election analyst Nate Cohn tweeted just after 11:30 pm Tuesday:

Just moments earlier—after a large batch of votes from areas in and around the Atlanta metropolitan area in Dekalb County gave both Ossoff and Warnock a massive lift—Democratic organizer and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams issued cautious words while celebrating where things seem to be heading.

"With new votes joining the tally, we are on a strong path," Abrams tweeted. "But even while we wait for more, let's celebrate the extraordinary organizers, volunteers, canvassers & tireless groups that haven't stopped going since Nov. Across our state, we roared. A few miles to go...but well done!"

Despite the lack of official results or even determinations of likely winners from key decision desks, left-leaning lawmakers on social media and talking heads on cable networks agreed with Abrams that the Democrats were having the kind of night they needed to pull out twin victories that would crucially strip the Republicans of power in the Senate, including taking the Senate Majority Leadership away from Kentucky's Mitch McConnell.

"Say it with me," tweeted Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.): "Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Election 2020, Democratic Party, Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock, Georgia