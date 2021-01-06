Published on
by

After Right-Wing Coup Effort in DC, Venezuela Offers Sympathy for US Suffering What 'It Has Generated' Elsewhere

The government of President Nicolás Maduro condemned "the political polarization and the spiral of violence" fueled by a "deep" political and social crisis in the U.S.

by
0 Comments
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaidó climbs a railing in an attempt to reach the National Assembly building in Caracas, on January 5, 2020. A pro-Trump rioter sits at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) desk after storming the grounds of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. (Photos: Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images).

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaidó climbs a railing in an attempt to reach the National Assembly building in Caracas, on January 5, 2020. A pro-Trump rioter sits at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) desk after storming the grounds of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. (Photos: Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images).

While Democratic and Republican lawmakers, political pundits, and angered U.S. citizens of all stripes rightly condemned Wednesday's violent coup attempt by a pro-Trump mob in the nation's capital, at least one foreign government offered its sympathy for the assault while also pointing out that U.S.-backed efforts to subvert democracy abroad are all too common.

In the wake of the day's deadly mayhem at the U.S. Capitol building, the Venezuelan government issued a public statement expressing "concern with the acts of violence that are taking [place] in the city of Washington, D.C."

"Venezuela condemns the political polarization and the spiral of violence that only reflects the deep crisis that the political and social system of the United States is currently going through," the statement continues. "With this unfortunate episode, the United States is suffering the same thing that it has generated in other countries with its policies of aggression."

Juan Guaidó, Venezuela's right-wing opposition figure who in 2019 oversaw a failed U.S.-backed coup attempt after the reelection of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, became a flashpoint for commentators eager to shed light on the hypocrisy of U.S. lawmakers from both major parties who gave Guaidó a standing ovation when the self-anointed leader was erroneously described by President Donald Trump during his 2020 State of the Union address as the "true and legitimate president of Venezuela."

Alluding to a viral photo of a Trump supporter triumphantly raising his fist in the U.S. Senate Chamber during Wednesday's anti-democratic insurrection, journalist Max Blumenthal of The Grayzone News said, "Imagine if a foreign power recognized this guy as president and you'll know how Venezuelans feel."

The Grayzone's Anya Parampil noted that Maduro opponent Carlos Vecchio "was welcomed in D.C. as Juan Guaidó's ambassador," not long after "encouraging violence and attacks on government buildings in Venezuela."

The main difference between the Venezuelan opposition that has tried to violently overthrow Maduro since he was reelected and the so-called #StopTheSteal rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to strip President-elect Joe Biden of his legitimate victory, Parampil added, is that corporate media "recognizes the danger in these actions when they're taking place in their own capital."

Others also drew links between the efforts of the pro-Trump mob and Washington's anti-Maduro forces, sardonically suggesting that some of Wednesday's actions may have been inspired by Guaidó.

Critics lambasted Guaidó for having the audacity to denounce Wednesday's attack on democracy in D.C., reminding the "self-proclaimed puppet" of Washington of the similarities between his unsuccessful, anti-democratic power grab in Venezuela and the chaotic events that unfolded in the U.S. on Wednesday.

Like Guaidó, right-wing pundit Yascha Mounk also deemed it appropriate to opine on the coup attempt in D.C., denouncing "groups of armed nihilists attempt[ing] to destroy federal buildings that are key to the maintenance of the rule of law."

The only problem, journalist Ollie Vargas pointed out, is that when "this exact set of events (fascist mobs seizing public institutions) took place in Bolivia," Mounk celebrated the military coup that replaced then-president Evo Morales with a brutal right-wing regime, calling it—in true Orwellian fashion—a victory for democracy.

In an interview with teleSUR, political analyst Arnold August explained that while Wednesday's terrible events are relatively unprecedented in the U.S., "unfortunately, these scenes are not unprecedented when it comes to U.S. foreign policy."

"The chickens have come home to roost," August said. "It is not unprecedented in U.S. foreign policy to carry out coups far more violent than the one that is going on in Washington, D.C. at the moment." He listed several recent examples of countries, including Paraguay, Brazil, Venezuela, and Bolivia, whose leaders were overthrown after pursuing policies that run counter to the interests of the U.S. ruling class.

August suggested that lawmakers disturbed by the attempt of pro-Trump forces to undermine the democratic process in this nation should not support regime change "elsewhere in the world."

Officials in the Maduro administration concluded their statement by saying that "Venezuela hopes that soon the violence will cease and the American people can finally open a new path towards stability and peace."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, Juan Guaidó, Bolivia, Evo Morales, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Democracy, Authoritarianism, Imperialism