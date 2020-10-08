WATCH: Sanders and Teen Vogue Host Town Hall Featuring Young Voters Surviving National Crisis

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Teen Vogue joined forces for a Thursday night online town hall focused on young voters who are enduring a historic national crisis.

"Young people have the power to change this country and the world," Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted Thursday ahead of the event, titled "Working for Our Future."

The hosts organized to event to elevate "stories of young people who are living through unprecedented times, growing up in the middle of a deadly pandemic, the ensuing economic collapse, and in a nation where wealth and income inequality hit record highs well before the coronavirus spread across the globe," according to a statement from the senator's office.

The town hall is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm ET on the social media channels of Teen Vogue and Sanders as well as at live.berniesanders.com.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Never Miss a Beat. Get our best delivered to your inbox.







Watch:

Teen Vogue politics editor Lucy Diavolo, the town hall's moderator, also took to Twitter beforehand to promote the event.

"I've been trying to play it cool," she said, "but after spending the last two nights on Zooms with the panelists, I'm really like geeked as hell that I get be a part of... a conversation that promises such an antidote to this week's news cycle!!!"